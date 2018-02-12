Daryle Singletary: Dies At Age 46

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 22: Daryle Singletary performs during Playin' Possum! The Final No Show Tribute To George Jones - Show at Bridgestone Arena on November 22, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

I grew up listening to 70’s, 80’s and 90’s country. My family did not stray from their country music. Neither did I. Daryle Singletary is one artists that didn’t make a a lot of hits but the hits he did have resonated with me. I will always love “I Let Her Lie” and “Too Much Fun.”

“Too Much Fun” was a very clever song. Because it’s so true! How could one have too much fun? It’s not possible!

“Too much fun, what’s that mean? It’s like too much money, there’s no such such thing, it’s like a girl too pretty, with too much class, being too lucky, a car too fast. No matter what they say I’ve done, I ain’t never had too much fun!”

The guy could sing so well. I love his version of Johnny Paycheck’s “Old Violin”. It will send some serious chills down your spine. It might even bring tears to your eyes.

Just listen….

This guy never compromised. He stuck to his guns of a traditional sound, like a lot of the 90’s artists did and I respect him for that.

No information has been released at this time, but I will keep you updated. Daryle Singletary died at age 46.

RIP my brother!

