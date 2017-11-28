Daughter Receives Birthday Flowers And Card From Late Father

This morning on Jeff, Megan & Mudflap, Megan read a story that makes you smile and probable cry

A Tenneseee daughter recently celebrated her 21st birthday and ,as she has for the past four years received a special gift from her late father

Her father passed away from cancer when she was 17, but befor he died he arrange to have flowers sent to her every year on her birthday , along with a sweet note

She said “When I opened this card, I especially felt him with me. In the card that came with this year’s flowers, Mike Sellers told his daughter this would be his last letter to her “until we meet again” and that she shouldn’t shed anymore tears over him.

“I am in a better place. You are and will always be the most precious jewel I was given,” he wrote.

Seller’s father also told her that he’d always be with her.

“I will still be with you through every milestone. Just look around and there I will be.”