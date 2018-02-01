Debit Cards Are Killing Football Pools (and more random thoughts)

Just a random super bowl mash up, starting with the football squares game. DEBIT CARDS ARE DESTROYING THE FOOTBALL SQUARES GAME!!! It’s so sad. (Disclaimer: please understand that this is ALL hypothetical, and of course I’ve NEVER actually played the squares because …that would be illegal.)

So anyway. It was so fun to play the squares game because it was random. Anyone could win out of total luck. AND, it provided a reason to pay attention even if the teams were boring, or the game was a snoozefest. But then, enter the dreaded debit card. Don’t misunderstand. I LOVE my debit card except on rare occasions like this. The fact of the matter is that the debit card has killed the squares game because no one ever carries any cash, making it impossible to start a game at work or with friends! (Hypothetically of course because it is illegal!!!! ) Ahhhh, memories of believing I’d won the pot for that quarter, until a fumblerooski changed the score and gave the money to Adam the cocky neighbor who wasn’t even invited!!! (Again, ALLLLLLL HYPOTHETICAL. It’s illegal.)

==================================================

Speaking of cocky, I’ve had enough with cheese snobs who make it very clear that they live in rare air far above processed cheese i.e., Velveeta. Look, I enjoy fine cheeses as well as anyone else, but Velveeta is football party GOLD!! So stop with the arrogance about processed cheese, when in truth you sneak Velveeta and Rotel when no one is looking. And for my brethren and brethreenettes who agree, here’s a tasty little nugget that’ll transfer your Velveeta and Rotel into otherworldly. Make the Velveeta and Rotel as you normally would. Brown lean ground beef and drain the fat. Place in the bottom of a casserole dish. Pour the cheese dip over it. Cool briefly. Add shredded cheddar cheese, Parmesan, bacon bits and green onions on top. Then add a few canned crispy onions as a garnish. A SMALL sprinkle of garlic is nice, too. Then bake for 25 minutes at 325, and voila, find a microphone and drop it!

===================================================

So maybe you’re not into Sunday’s super bowl….but instead you plan to watch the puppy bowl on Animal Planet. It’s adorable, and the intent is to GET THE PUPPIES ADOPTED. There’s always a gimmick though….and this year there will be a sloth as part of the puppy bowl…..and no, it’s not Bill Belichick.

So, FINALLY we arrive at the simple question. Who do you think will win the super bowl? Or do you even care?