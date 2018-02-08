Dierks Bentley Gets A Clothing Line

He has teamed up with Flag and Anthem for a clothing line he calls Desert Son. Its basically a line of T-shirts, trucker hats, and hoodies. All original designs by Dierks himself. Dierks Bently is from Arizona so it kind of makes sense to call his clothing line “Desert Son”. The prices aren’t bad, ranging from about $26 to $60. I saw a few hats that I liked and I just might order some.

Dierks told Women’s Wear Daily, “I wasn’t seeking out a fashion line, but it made total sense. I don’t really need to do something to increase my celebrity status, so I only say yes to things if they’re exciting to me. And this feels really authentic to my life as a husband and a dad.”

The Desert Son clothing line is available at the Flag and Anthem website and at few retailers.

His new album, The Mountain, should be released in June and his Mountain High tour starts on May 18th in Columbia, Maryland.

