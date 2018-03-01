Distillery Offering Job For Whiskey Taster
By Kris Mason
|
Mar 1, 2018 @ 4:18 PM

If you’re looking for a career change, and don’t mind relocating, then consider applying to be a whisky taster in Scotland.

The bachelor party travel company StagWeb is looking for someone to help them deliver tours of whisky distilleries.

Unfortunately, the job is only part-time. But, the company claims “no experience necessary.”

If you’re interested in making a run at this gig, you can  at the StagWeb website and give them 150 words on why you’re the man for the job, starting your 150 words with, “I drink, therefore I am …”

Sign me up!

