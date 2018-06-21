Do YOU Take ALL Your Vacation Days? Maybe You Should!

As Americans we apparently don’t take all of our vacay days… but that doesn’t mean we don’t spend a lot of time thinking about those vacation days. New research says that Americans spend 284 days of their life dreaming about being on vacation — and we spend more than 113 hours every year thinking about being on a beach somewhere. And your vacation pics on social media make people jealous. The study found that every day, the average person sees 2.4 vacation pictures on social media that make them jealous. That’s probably why 36 percent of Americans admit they put those vacation pics on social media to show people how great their lives are….which is really kind of rotten if you think about it. LOOK AT MEEEE !!!!!!!!!!!

And here’s why we should take those vacation days … The study found that 52 percent of Americans say “relaxing” is their top priority when it comes vacationing, 71 percent say they smile more on vacation, 69 percent say they laugh more, 71 percent say they feel less stressed, and 25 percent say they even exercise more while on vacation. (Info from SWNS Digital)

Will you take ALL of your vacation days? Just curious…but I must end now…to go daydream about vacation!