Don’t Be An A@#

According to a new study, if someone is rude to you in the morning, it can negatively affect your entire day. If you believe in energy’s then you know what I am talking about. Being exposed to rudeness is like bad energy that can easily change your mood and affect your productivity for the day.

I can relate to this. If someone is rude to me, it affects me for a while. When I say “affects me”, I don’t mean it depresses me or hurts my feelings. It pisses me off! Often, I have had to contain myself from saying or doing things that could get me fired. I am a very minute public figure. But still a public figure representing a station that has been involved in my community for over 60 years. Gotta keep my cool! By the way, I grew up listening to KLLL and often dreamed of being a DJ. It’s true! Anyway, when someone is rude to me, it does affect my day. Not for long though.

This brings me to the point of different work environments. Every work environment is different, but I am referring to “genres” of work environments, if you will. For example, the office work environment and the “hard labor” work environment. I don’t know what else to call it so, “hard labor” it is. The difference in these two are night and day. First of all, staring at a screen all day as opposed to, in my case, nose to the grind stone, labor all day. Two completely different types of exhaustion.

These days I stare at a computer screen and TRY to be creative all day long. It definitely takes a toll. Also, constantly dealing with the internet and social media. Posting this, posting that. It’s nuts! When I was welding, I was one of those that would say to my buddies that had office jobs “You don’t know what hard work is boy!”. As if I did. What I didn’t realize is that office work is draining! I get it now fellas! Never pictured myself as a person that would be blogging, posting on social media, etc. Basically all of the internet stuff. I still don’t know what to think about it. But, if I want to be in the radio business, this is what I have to do! Well worth it.

Still, when I look back on it, I will take working at the best damn radio station in West Texas over welding any day. No matter the price. I have proven that. I would love to go in to my story, and all I sacrificed to get here, but that’s too good of a story. Don’t think you are ready for it yet. I had always dreamed of coming out of an ex girlfriends radio dial. Kind of like “How Do You Like Me Now” by Toby Keith. That is exactly how I wanted to feel!