Don’t Disarm Me

So in the wake of the shooting in Sutherland Springs, many people are talking about revisiting gun laws. This is not a gun law issue. In fact there are laws that are already in place that should have prevented this shooting from happening.

So I’ve been on a crusade today to keep people from talking about stricter gun laws and this is how it all started. I had a former professor post this question on Facebook.

“If there was a buy back program where you could bring guns and see them disassembled and melted down in front of your eyes, how much would the buyer have to pay you per gun? What’s your price? Would it depend on the gun? How so? Are there guns you would not sell back at any price? Why?”

This was posed as a not baiting question, and seemed genuine in respect… Oh when will I learn? First, there is one glaring problem with this question, that isn’t addressed. So I am curious, is this a voluntary buy back or is it a mandatory buy back?

Voluntary means that I get to tell you to pound pavement and I will keep my guns. Which is what the majority of gun owners would more than likely do. However, if it is mandatory, that is problematic, because it smacks of socialism and communism.

I know that people are going to get mad, because there are other factors that go into a nation coming under socialism or communism, but one of the key factors are that they disarm their citizens so that they can’t over throw their new regime. A mandatory buy back initiated by the government is bad, its bad for everyone.

So in the thread of discussion I point to the fact that Europe is suffering extreme violence. They have strict gun laws, and they have let in tons of Syrian refugees. The violence is being brought in from Syria and people are unable to defend themselves. I was then corrected using snopes… that’s cute… cause its still okay to do that thing everyone did in 2009.

While I don’t 100% agree with Steven Crowder I will say that I give mad props to anyone who is able to back up their argument with facts that can’t be found on snopes or wikipedia.

So as things continued on in this discussion, I just put out there that we are not going to see eye to eye on it, because this former professor, actually is asking how big is the price tag on my freedom. The fact is in my world, it’s not for sale.

I was implored by people to see the other side of the argument, because I am a responsible gun owner. In fact I like to use my guns on a almost weekly occurrence.

In fact that caliber that I used to take down that pig is the same caliber that the Las Vegas shooter used as well as the Texas church shooter. I’m well versed in .223. It’s a decent velocity round that is low recoil, but can cause a lot of damage.

So like a responsible gun owner I’m going to hear what the other side has to say, but I expect you to hear what I’m saying.

Let’s start with the argument that a Muslim runs over people with a truck in NYC yelling “Allah Akbar” and the media jumps in and says don’t lump him in with all Muslim’s this guy is a rare case. Okay… then why is it that every time someone with a gun shoots up somewhere, all gun owners are evil, the NRA is bad.

It’s because of deceptive rhetoric.

Just like Hillary trying to weigh in on the hearing protection bill when she has no actual clue about what “silencers” are or what they really do, let alone the actual name of a “silencer”. I dive into all that here.

The debate about bumpstocks… Not gonna lie there is a grey area with this, I’m not sure how they fall on the side of the law, since they so closely replicate automatic rifle fire, I’m assuming that they should be banned, per the 1986 Firearm Owners Protection Act. You can read up on that here.

This is my argument with those of you who are wanting stricter gun laws or disarmament, why is it that you want to disarm me, when the criminal element obviously aren’t going to obey your laws. And if you pay attention there was an armed citizen who came in to fend for those who couldn’t.

I’m just going to leave you with this testimony on the congressional floor. This is why I will always fight for my gun rights and yours too… should you choose to exercise them.