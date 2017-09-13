If watching Leah Remini’s: Scientology and the Aftermath on A&E is wrong I don’t wanna be right.

When I was a kid I had learned somewhere that Tom Cruise was a Scientologist. Given what I had read about it in a brief article that was composed as an interview with Cruise. He talked about the works that Scientologists had done and to a kid, it seemed like something I could get behind. I, in passing, being a kid under the age of 10, said, “Well, maybe I want to be a Scientologist.” My father lost it. I mean LOST IT! I had never seen him jump on my case so quick.

Being a kid back in those days parents could jump on you case and help you form your opinions about things. You know the difference between right and wrong and all of that. This was different. My father was protecting me. The words, “You will never.” Were for my own protection. It was a few years after that, that I learned why my father flipped out on me. He had a kid who was under the age of 10 talking about joining a cult when she grew up. So justifiable.

Over the years, I have wondered, how an organization can be cloaked in secret for so long and more importantly what was it that they were hiding behind those walls?

Keep in mind this is the same girl who has done extensive research over Jonestown, and watched the events in Waco go down. I am absolutely fascinated by odd sociological events, especially that of group think. That’s basically a fancy way of saying, the way cults operate fascinate me.

If your curious, like I am, here is an overview of Jonestown.

And here is Waco, which happened in the 1990’s.

Needless to say both of these cults were met with government intervention, but then something happened with Scientology and it made me even more curious about the “organization”. It received a tax exempt status from the US Government. Odd right? But I guess as long as they weren’t harming people, everyone is free to believe what they want, that is what the American Constitution says, right? Even if it has some weird thing about little green men in spaceships.

Between Scientology becoming tax exempt and Leah Remini’s split from the church of Scientology, which led to this Emmy winning docu- series; there have been multiple looks at the church of Scientology.

Including this one from Anderson Cooper… Addressing the issues of abuse with in the Church of Scientology within the last 10 years.

Then comes Leah Remini and suddenly the doors of Scientology are flung wide open. I have wept with these people, being interviewed and I am behind Remini as they go behind closed doors to talk to attorney’s in an effort to shut Scientology down.

This has been an intoxicating show and one thing that is apparent is it’s not exactly the entire belief system that is at fault, it is how it is executed by the current leader of the church David Miscavage.

I follow along on Twitter while I watch with Leah, you can too.

Thank you all so much for watching and tweeting with us tonight! Look forward to doing it again next Tuesday! #ScientologyTheAftermath — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) September 13, 2017

Also if you want to check out a write up about Scientology’s tax exempt status, read the New York Times article here.

If you’re like me and are curious about a “church” that operates in such secrecy with razor wires, security cameras, bars and a fee to join, then you will want to tune in with me. I’ve see documentaries of all sorts cause investigations to re-open, maybe this will be the series to launch an investigation.

But you won’t know unless you watch.