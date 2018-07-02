Double – Amputee Climbs Mount Everest

The government of Nepal recently lifted its ban forbidding double amputees from climbing Mount Everest. And although this man not mean much to most of us, but for a 69 year old man from china, it mean finally being able to fulfill his lifetime goal.

His name is Boyu, and he has made four previous attempts to scale Earth;’s highest mountain. During one attempt in 1975, he gave his sleeping bag to a sick climber and ended up suffering from frostbite with required amputation of both his feet.

He never thought he’d have another chance, but then the ban was lifted and he decided to give it one more try.

Finally this past month, Boyu reached Everest’s peak!