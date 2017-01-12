Drunk Maid of Honor-on Epic Tirade at Wedding Reception

A lot of epic stories start with “Hey remember that time we were drinking Fireball?” Well, in Charlotte County, Florida, recently, maid of honor Amanda Willis drank almost an entire bottle of Fireball during her best friend’s wedding reception and stole the best man’s car. Once attendees were able to get her out of the vehicle after she almost ran the best man over, she grabbed the Captain Morgan, guzzled what was left of it and punched the best man in the face. The cops showed up, at which point Willis reportedly exposed herself to two deputies, assaulted two medics and kicked over her bed pan, according to the sheriff’s office. She now faces multiple felony charges on this, her ninth, arrest. Wait, bedpan? What the heck was going on here?

