Eat A Sub: Help UMC

Jersey Mike’s Kicks off 7th Annual “Day of Giving” in March

Lubbock Texas, March 16, 2017 – University Medical Center, a Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospital, is joining forces with Jersey Mike’s Subs restaurant for the 7th Annual March “Month of Giving” fundraising campaign. During the month of March, customers can make a donation to University Medical Center Children’s Hospital. at Jersey Mike’s restaurant.

The campaign will culminate in Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 29, when Jersey Mike’s will donate 100 percent of the day’s sales – every single dollar that comes in – to UMC’s Children’s Hospital.

Throughout the country, on Day of Giving, Jersey Mike’s locations will donate 100 percent of sales to more than 180 different charities including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more.

“I would like to extend a personal invitation to you and your family to visit Jersey Mike’s Subs throughout the month of March, and especially on Day of Giving when 100 percent of sales – every penny – goes to help a great local cause,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO, who started the company when he was only 17 years old.

Last year’s Month of Giving campaign raised more than $4 million for 180 different charities nationwide. Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the country have raised nearly $18 million for worthy local charities and distributed more than 1.5 million free sub sandwiches to help numerous causes.

For more information about Jersey Mike’s Subs Month of Giving, please visit: www.jerseymikes.com/mog.