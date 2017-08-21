I will be old the next time this happens. I caught the tail end of it with this horrible photo and thought I would post it. Despite the fact that the eclipse was about 5 minutes from being over by the time I took this picture! But hey, if there’s an eclipse, I’m going to blog about it. I took others but this was the only one that would load. I don’t know what I’m doing on this innnnernet box.

Thanks to Kelli DeAngelo, I had special eclipse 2017 glasses. She know’s a guy.

The Alpha Media staff watching the eclipse. These are the people that make this well oiled machine known as Alpha Media function properly. They don’t call us “Alpha” for nothing!