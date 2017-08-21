Eclipse 2017
By Kris Mason
|
Aug 21, 2017 @ 2:54 PM

I will be old the next time this happens.  I caught the tail end of it with this horrible photo and thought I would post it.  Despite the fact that the eclipse was about 5 minutes from being over by the time I took this picture!  But hey, if there’s an eclipse, I’m going to blog about it.  I took others but this was the only one that would load.  I don’t know what I’m doing on this innnnernet box.

Thanks to Kelli DeAngelo, I had special eclipse 2017 glasses.  She know’s a guy.

The Alpha Media staff watching the eclipse.  These are the people that make this well oiled machine known as Alpha Media function properly.  They don’t call us “Alpha” for nothing!

 

