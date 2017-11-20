Elephants Lives Matter Too

Add the elephants lives matter movement to the long list of things that SJW’s will immediately hit the keyboards over.

If you haven’t heard President Trump lifted an Obama administration ban on the import of elephant trophies into the US, from Zimbabwe and Zambia. This kind of shocked me… not gonna even try and gloss over that, I was shocked. Most of the time when there are laws in place when it comes to global animal conservation they tend to stay in place, or at least in my mind they do. So yes, I was stunned when I found out that President Trump lifted the ban on importing elephant trophies.

As you guessed people weren’t happy.

Trump Jr. shot and mutilated an elephant and now his dad is rewarding him by making it so anyone can join the slaughter and bring home elephant body parts as souvenirs from Africa. Let’s build a massive global outcry to shame the US into dropping this disgusting plan.

There is now a hashtag out there, #elephantsagainsttrump or if you prefer #elephantlivesmatter.

i’m afraid that my kids will be learning about elephants the way that we learned about dinosaurs because of this piece of shit human cheeto that is running our country #elephantlivesmatter — lauren ✨ (@yoitslz) November 17, 2017

If you don’t see the beauty in megafauna, you can’t see the beauty in life. Whether it’s supporting trophy hunting or not believing in global warming, your ignorance destroys the planet. #elephantlivesmatter #polarbearlivesmatter — Kyndsey (@KyndsTheLeo) November 20, 2017

While I understand the important role that hunting plays in wildlife conservation, I also understand why people feel the need to put laws into place to deter certain actions, like killing an elephant just for it’s ivory, or poaching for a number of reasons.

Once I heard this my husband and I decide to sit and talk about this, because one of our bucket list items is to go hunt in Africa. Nothing as big as an elephant, but we would like the chance to hunt something that we wouldn’t normally get the opportunity too. And in case you haven’t heard, I am not only an advocate for the 2nd Amendment, I’m an advocate for ethical hunting.

So in the throws of this discussion my husband tells me, “I would be more worried about it if I didn’t have friends who were there seeing what is actually going on. These guys are in the middle of it.” Which made me pause and then I decided he’s right. Don’t tell my husband it will go to his head. Ha! He does have friends who are hunting guides in these countries who know what is going on and they will know how this ban being lifted will help, hurt or anything in between.

This resulted in me contacting my husbands friend Adam Batot.

He is kinda famous, he’s been on TV a time or two as a guide for some big hunters. He works with Double Shot Outfitters and they operate out of Harlingen, Texas as well as other hunting opportunities in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Africa and anywhere else (which Adam, when we get the money for a red stag in New Zealand you are gonna be our first call). Just glancing on their site, depending on what you want to kill it can be kind of pricey as far as a exotic hunting trip is concerned.

With Adam’s outfitter the cost of hunting an elephant alone is $76,000. That’s a lot of money for just a hunt! That doesn’t include tariffs, taxes and other fees you have to pay to get your trophy home, assuming that you can import them. On an elephant hunt alone with all the costs outside of the hunt, you could easily drop six figures.

I was once told by a hunter that a free red stag hunt ended up costing him $10,000 in fees, taxes, and tariffs to get his animal home. His free hunt wasn’t very free at all.

That story made me wonder, what this ban being lifted would do, so I emailed Adam and here is what a guide has to say about this particular executive decision.

Kate : How is hunting in Africa regulated?

: How is hunting in Africa regulated? Adam : South Africa is regulated a lot like Texas where the permits and such are created by the landowners. The big 5 are controlled by the government such as elephants and leopards (No tags 2016 or 2017) rhino are heavily controlled lions are less controlled but still have to apply for permits ahead of time and meet their (the governments) requirements.

Kate : What does lifting the ban on importing elephant trophies mean for hunters, outfitters and the conservation of the animal?

Adam : To get to where the ban was lifted was a huge thing for hunters and conservationists. Those areas are heavily controlled, heavily priced and such to put money back into conservation and protecting the species. I'm sure you're aware of the Tres Amigos Act that happened here in Texas with the scimitar, dama gazelle and addax, it was reversed shortly after, because it was devastating on the populations that were here. The old saying if it pays it stays, still stands no matter where.

: What does lifting the ban on importing elephant trophies mean for hunters, outfitters and the conservation of the animal? Adam : To get to where the ban was lifted was a huge thing for hunters and conservationists. Those areas are heavily controlled, heavily priced and such to put money back into conservation and protecting the species. I’m sure you’re aware of the Tres Amigos Act that happened here in Texas with the scimitar, dama gazelle and addax, it was reversed shortly after, because it was devastating on the populations that were here. The old saying if it pays it stays, still stands no matter where.

: To get to where the ban was lifted was a huge thing for hunters and conservationists. Those areas are heavily controlled, heavily priced and such to put money back into conservation and protecting the species. I’m sure you’re aware of the Tres Amigos Act that happened here in Texas with the scimitar, dama gazelle and addax, it was reversed shortly after, because it was devastating on the populations that were here. The old saying if it pays it stays, still stands no matter where. Kate : So will this end up helping the elephant population?

: So will this end up helping the elephant population? Adam : Elephants are very destructive animals but communities tolerate them and deal with them because a US Citizen will go over and spend $30k-80K depending on sizes to hunt them. What this does is it gives them jobs, gives them food, and gives them meaning. The safari hunting industry is heavily supported by the US hunters and without us there are no jobs, no way of life. When this happens it basically turns people into poachers. Why? Because the China animal trade will still pay for the ivory; so now its illegal to bring it back to the states, its illegal to poach, and they now have no worth except what each tusk can bring in the trade. If we were in Mexico or Canada we could import. The USFWS (United States Fish and Wildlife Services) need to control animals here (US) and not there (Africa) as they really have no clue and won’t until they actually have real experiences.

Kate : Do you have any experience with this?

Adam : In Namibia a few years ago we got some insider travel info and went to interview landowners. The Cheetah is "endangered" it is also on every corner in Namibia. So anywhere in the world can import except the largest hunting market, the United States. This animal is hunted now for $3,000 and that is it. They (the cheetah) kill for fun, they kill to play, and they kill almost daily. If you have a $2,000 kudu and a $2,500 eland killed in sequential days this animal isn't worth keeping around, so they are shot on site in Namibia. We visited a place with a stack of pelts from cheetahs that were shot. There were over 120 pelts in this pile. The USFWS doesn't know this, they don't see it, and they don't understand that if we lift that ban what happens. If we lift the ban the cheetah becomes an $18,000-$25,000 species to hunt. It employs more trackers, as its a specialized hunt, and the landowner and government work together because this is now a very valuable resource for the country as a whole. This in turn creates a safer environment for the cheetahs and the people want to protect them to ensure their (the cheetahs) survival. This is all the same with the elephants.

: Do you have any experience with this? Adam : In Namibia a few years ago we got some insider travel info and went to interview landowners. The Cheetah is “endangered” it is also on every corner in Namibia. So anywhere in the world can import except the largest hunting market, the United States. This animal is hunted now for $3,000 and that is it. They (the cheetah) kill for fun, they kill to play, and they kill almost daily. If you have a $2,000 kudu and a $2,500 eland killed in sequential days this animal isn’t worth keeping around, so they are shot on site in Namibia. We visited a place with a stack of pelts from cheetahs that were shot. There were over 120 pelts in this pile. The USFWS doesn’t know this, they don’t see it, and they don’t understand that if we lift that ban what happens. If we lift the ban the cheetah becomes an $18,000-$25,000 species to hunt. It employs more trackers, as its a specialized hunt, and the landowner and government work together because this is now a very valuable resource for the country as a whole. This in turn creates a safer environment for the cheetahs and the people want to protect them to ensure their (the cheetahs) survival. This is all the same with the elephants.

Kate : Final thoughts on the elephant import ban being lifted?

Adam : Lifting the Ban is huge for the elephant population as a whole. The hunts are regulated the same as always, however the illegal activity will decline and the value of the species will increase. There is a false number given to elephants entirely and they are part of the CITES (the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora) animals, however they thrive in most parts of Central and South Central Africa. The greatest threat to elephants other than poaching is the USFWS sticking their heads where they don't belong. This goes back to the foundation of wildlife management. These animals have to be managed and continue to be managed by the governments of the countries they are in. You hunt with an officer of the government to make sure nothing illegal is taken and that you are hunting old bulls that are done breeding that are out of their herds and have basically been sent to pasture to die. Why not make $50k off of it? The problem is the regulations are great and they are set forth by the African governments. The USFWS shouldn't try to control things they have no clue about and therefor the ban being lifted is huge to the preservation of the species as a whole and hopefully there are many other animals that will follow suit on this.

: Final thoughts on the elephant import ban being lifted? Adam : Lifting the Ban is huge for the elephant population as a whole. The hunts are regulated the same as always, however the illegal activity will decline and the value of the species will increase. There is a false number given to elephants entirely and they are part of the CITES (the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora) animals, however they thrive in most parts of Central and South Central Africa. The greatest threat to elephants other than poaching is the USFWS sticking their heads where they don’t belong. This goes back to the foundation of wildlife management. These animals have to be managed and continue to be managed by the governments of the countries they are in. You hunt with an officer of the government to make sure nothing illegal is taken and that you are hunting old bulls that are done breeding that are out of their herds and have basically been sent to pasture to die. Why not make $50k off of it? The problem is the regulations are great and they are set forth by the African governments. The USFWS shouldn’t try to control things they have no clue about and therefor the ban being lifted is huge to the preservation of the species as a whole and hopefully there are many other animals that will follow suit on this.

If that wasn’t a huge applause to the ban being lifted I don’t know what is.

To recap lifting the ban brings in more hunters, which brings in more revenue to Africa, to help people maintain the animal population so that they are not killed and sold to other countries who are not giving cause for the people of Africa to care for animals nor help maintain the population. That is some serious food for thought.

I know there are plenty of people who will never see eye to eye with me on this, because you just aren’t a fan of hunting and I respect that. For those of you who aren’t sure how to feel about this ban being lifted, take this boots on the ground knowledge I have given you and digest it.

Big thanks again to Adam Batot from Double Shot Outfitters. If you are a hunter looking for some guides and excellent hunts in South Texas look Adam up.