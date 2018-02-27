Elvis Presley is Running For Office
By mudflap
|
Feb 27, 2018 @ 5:35 AM

Elvis Presley is officially running for a congressional seat in Arkansas. But don’t confuse him with the rock ‘n’ roll icon, unless he’s performing.

Elvis D. Presley performs shows as the late superstar Elvis A. Presley, but he’s also now filed to run as the Libertarian nominee challenging Arkansas Republican Rep. Rick Crawford.

Presley has previously run for Arkansas governor, land commissioner and the state Legislature. The Libertarian Party selected its nominees at a convention over the weekend.

 

RELATED CONTENT

Skunks & Smoke Bombs Don’t Mix No. 21 Texas Tech Men’s Tennis Blanked at No. 30 Tulane No. 3 Texas Tech Baseball Notches Back-To-Back Shutouts Over UTSA Men’s T&F Claims First-Ever Indoor Conference Title No. 3 Texas Tech Baseball Opens UTSA Series With 5-0 Shutout Men’s Track & Field Ranked No. 1 for Third-Straight Week
Comments