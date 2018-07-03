Eric Church Mourns Loss of Brother

Brandon Church, the brother of Eric Church has passed away. The country music superstar confirmed this via a note to his fan club page late last night (07/03/18). Brandon Church was only 36 years old.

“It is with great sadness to confirm that Eric’s brother, Brandon, passed away on Friday evening,” Church wrote on the page. “In lieu of flowers we are encouraging everyone to donate to a Scholarship Memorial Fund created on Brandon’s behalf. You can leave a message that will go via email directly to Ken and Rita.”

According to Eric Church’s publicist, Brandon Church was living in his home state of North Carolina at the time of his death. In a statement from the Granite Falls Police Chief Chris Jenkins, Brandon Church was home just prior to his death. He died after being transported to the hospital.

We do not know much but we do know that foul play is not suspected. That’s about it. Prayers for the family. Here’s a “Cold One” for Brandon and may he rest in peace!

There is a memorial scholarship fund that remembers Brandon as a beloved son, brother, father and friend.

To donate visit Brandon E. Church Memorial Scholarship Fund

The money raised will be used to “bless others and honor a benevolent life.”

