Insta Poll: Eric Church Speaks Out About Garth Brooks Lip-Syncing CMA Performance

Is Lip-syncing okay? If you like entertainment gossip, country music is not the genre for you. This is about “gossipy” as it gets! I get both sides on this one. I really do. But if it were a life or death situation and I absolutely had to choose…I’d go with Ole Chief on this one. When it comes down to it, young artists really could look up to Garth and think this is okay and it’s not, most of the time. It depends on the situation. Realistically, I believe it is okay if you are honest about it and it’s not multiple songs. He was honest. Garth tours a lot. Lip syncing one song is not going to hurt my feelings. Just bad timing. However, it does bring two questions to mind. How many times has he done this without anyone knowing in the past and will he do it again? That’s why in a life or death sitch, I’d go with Church. Eric Church was nominated for Entertainer of the Year that night and didn’t get it. Guess who did. Garth. Isn’t that somethin’?

Eric Church tells Rolling Stone:

“That pissed me off. To me, lip-syncing is and always will be a red line. It’s fabricated. I don’t want young artists thinking it’s OK, because it’s not.”

The video is a behind the scenes look at Eric Church’s Rolling Stone cover shoot.

I need your help…

Is It Okay To Lip-Sync? Yes

No

Sometimes

Kris Mason is the coooolest! View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Follow me:

Facebook: Kris Mason

Twitter: KLLLKris

Instagram: krismason963

Snapchat: krisklll