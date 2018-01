Jan 25, 2018 – Daraga, Albay, Philippines – MARIA MAICA DE LA CRUZ and her husband, ARLO GERALD DE LA CRUZ, on their wedding day with the Mayon volcano erupting in the background. © Jack Kurtz via ZUMAWire) #thePicturesOftheDay #photojournalism #volcano #mayon #wedding pic.twitter.com/4dacIwU1MN

— ZUMA24.com (@ZUMA24) January 27, 2018