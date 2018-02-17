ESPN’s College GameDay Heads to Lubbock

ESPN’s College GameDay will return to Lubbock for the first time since the Texas Tech-Texas football game in 2008.

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm is headed to United Supermarkets Arena on Saturday, Feb. 24, for the first time in program history ahead of Texas Tech’s matchup against No. 13 Kansas.

The morning show will be live from the USA from 10-11 a.m. CT followed by a 3:15 p.m. CT tipoff between the Red Raiders and Jayhawks televised by ESPN. Saturday’s game is a “Black Out,” and fans are encouraged to wear black.

Admission to ESPN’s College GameDay is free. Fans do not need a game ticket to the Kansas game to attend the 60-minute GameDay show. Doors for the GameDay show will open at 8:30 a.m. CT. Seating is not reserved, and fans are asked to use the northwest and southwest entrances.

The West Lot will be open for public parking for the GameDay show. Please note following the GameDay show, the United Supermarkets Arena will be cleared and fans without a donor parking permit in the West Lot will be required to move their vehicle by 12 p.m. CT. Access to the North and South Lots will require a donor parking permit.

Texas Tech will offer its free shuttle service starting at 7:30 a.m. CT from the S1 Parking Lot at the John Walker Soccer Complex which is located at 3901 10th Street off of Texas Tech Parkway. The S1 Parking Lot is the lone free parking lot for all fans which includes ADA parking for all men’s basketball games.

Fans are reminded to go clear for all Texas Tech basketball events which includes the ESPN College GameDay show. The clear bag policy provides a safer atmosphere and speeds up the entry process into the United Supermarkets Arena.

Click here for student information regarding ESPN College GameDay and admission regarding the Texas Tech-Kansas game.

ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm is hosted by Rece Davis, who is joined by analysts Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg and Jay Williams. Dan Shulman, Bilas and reporter Maria Taylor will have the call of the Texas Tech-Kansas matchup.

The ESPN College GameDay sites are announced one week prior to the show, ensuring visits to sites of top storylines and games appearing on ESPN networks each week.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech goes back on the road for consecutive outings starting with Baylor on Saturday. Tipoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT from the Ferrell Center. The game will be televised by ESPNU and the ESPN app.

