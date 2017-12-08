Everyone Helps the Elves

christmas dwarf sitting next to fir tree and x-mas decoration in front of bokeh lights

There was one child who almost had Christmas ruined by the family pet! The families German Shepard got a hold of Sam, the elf that Santa had left.

Never fear! Mom is a nurse and called in the help of the ER staff that she works with to help out Sam in his time of need.

There is even video!

Magical elf on the Shelf Surgery Jenn Thelen woke up to the sound of her 7-year-old daughter, Aubrie, screaming. Their German Shephard, Zoey, had attacked the family’s Elf on the Shelf, Sam. Jenn is the nurse manager for the emergency department at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children. She told her daughter not to worry because we have the best medical team and they had “special doctors” that could fix her elf’s injuries. Posted by Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children on Wednesday, December 6, 2017

When you feel like the world is all craziness, it’s good to know that sometimes Doctors get in and help everyone… including a elf on the shelf who happened to not be so lucky.

No worries Sam the elf has been sprinkled with magic, is bandaged, and home with his little girl once again. I wonder if the doctor told him no shenanigans?