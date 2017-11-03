Faith Restored

So initially I was thinking about talking about the lunacy of Antifa scheduling their rallies the same weekend as the opening of rifle season for hunters in MANY states… Haven’t heard about that yet?

Oh well, there was an ad posted in the New York Times. Like a big ad… A full page ad in fact.

ANTIFA took out a full page ad in NYT calling for violence on November 4th. MSM still says this is a conspiracy theory…… — Ross Johansen (@rossjohansen) November 2, 2017

Yes, Antifa got some funding and they put out an ad. This came on the heels of the Scream at the Sky rally, that is suppose to happen on November 8th. You know to make the world acknowledge the fact that some people think the wrong person is in office… you know, because they have been so quiet about their disappointment.

So the Antifa ad came after the Scream at the Sky announcement, however Antifa’s supposed coupe happens 4 days before people stand outside and literally scream at the sky.

While I was initially going to talk about this I realized that most people are starting to get the proverbial joke that is Antifa, but keep in mind that these are not peaceful protesters by any means. These are people who will use violent force to make the world see what they intend. When I say will, I don’t mean it like if you poke the bear enough, I mean they go out armed and willing to inflict harm.

Don’t believe me…

So while I was thinking about the jokes I might be able to make in this instance, you know the fact that they will be out rioting, and trying to start something, I will be sitting in a blind, with my rifle sighted in for long distances shots that same day…hmmm. In fact on a thread that I saw on a patriot page of some sort on Facebook, they noted that Antifa picked a day that the largest army in the country will be sitting, waiting, armed and in camo. I’m talking about the 13.7 million hunters that will be out there.

Then I quickly realized that many people weren’t buying in to what Antifa is trying to sell.

Make sure if you are participating in the November 4th antifa “bash” you submit time cards by end of the week for Soros or u wit get paid — war on xmas vet (@josiahfartlett) October 30, 2017

The whole idea of mass chaos to launch America into a second civil war… because of fascism is just bizarre to me. I’m still trying to locate where they are getting the fascism part of this whole equation. If they are talking about that sound bite of President Trump talking about grabbing women in their neather regions, I don’t think him being a dirty mouthed man makes him a fascists. But then again who am I? This well spoken, educated woman, who has been paying attention long before I should, what do I know?

So seeing some of this made me think about what has the world come too? Is this it? Has it come down to pure unadulterated violence over our differences?

Then, I was dropped this video in my lap. Faith restored!

Now given how the teacher in question is never shown, I’m not 100% sure if its a put on or not, unless they weren’t suppose to be using phones in the class room. However, I will say this kid gives me hope for the future. He’s educated, well informed and gives references to his argument. All things that his teacher neglects to do.

Word to the wise, just because you yell at me that something is a fact, its doesn’t mean that it is a fact.

I will say that I’m starting to find the scream at them until the agree debate tactic laughable. I’m not sure how this kid didn’t laugh in her face… oh wait, I’m sure his parents taught him respect and manners that’s how.

So if you are looking for a little bright light in the political future here is one.

As for me… I’m still going to go hunting this weekend, now if it is for deer or Antifa only time will determine that.

Stay safe this weekend everyone.