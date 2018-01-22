Fake DeLorean Made Of Snow Given Parking Ticket

Simon Laprise, from Canada, sculpted a fake DeLorean car made of snow.

Local police had a good laugh after the Montreal resident fooled officers with a full-size car made entirely of snow.

The “car,” made famous by the “Back to the Future” movie franchise, drew the attention of one police officer who was so fooled by Laprise’s snow work he called for a second patrol car to check out the DeLorean.

Laprise was given a fake parking ticket that read, “You made our night hahahahaha :)”