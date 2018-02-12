Family Finds $14,000 In Cash

A family found a bag of $14,000 in cash, but instead of taking the money, they delivered the bag to a nearby police station.

Appears someone brought the cash to a car dealer – then decided they didn’t want the car after all. Somewhere along the way, the money was dropped. Luckily, it was found by this family.

The father admitted that the money could have been used to pay off debts, to take a vacation, or even to buy groceries. Instead, they used the money as an opportunity to teach his kids about doing the right thing, knowing that returning the money to the rightful owner would make a much bigger difference in that person’s life.

