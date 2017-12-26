Final Wrap- Birmingham Bowl: USF 38, Texas Tech 34

TEXAS TECH POSTGAME NOTES

GETTING STARTED

Today’s game was televised nationally on ESPN. This is Texas Tech’s fourth appearance on an ESPN network this season.

Today’s game marked the first all-time meeting between Texas Tech and USF.

USF won the coin toss and chose to defer to the second half. The Red Raiders end the year at 4-9 on coin tosses this season.

Texas Tech wore red helmets, white jerseys and black pants. This marks the first time under head coach Kliff Kingsbury where the Red Raiders have worn the combination.

Today’s game captains were Dakota Allen (LB), Cameron Batson (WR), Dylan Cantrell (WR), Jah’Shawn Johnson (DB) and Nic Shimonek (QB).

Starters – (Offense) – (LT) Travis Bruffy, (LG) Madison Akamnonu, (C) Paul Stawarz, (RG) Jack Anderson (RT) Terence Steele, (QB) Nic Shimonek, (RB) Tre King, (WR) T.J. Vasher, (WR) Dylan Cantrell, (WR) Quan Shorts, (WR) Keke Coutee; (Defense) – (DE) Quentin Yontz, (T) Broderick Washington, Jr. (N) Mychealon Thomas, (RUSH) Kolin Hill, (WILL) Dakota Allen, (MIKE) Jordyn Brooks, (NB) Justus Parker, (LC) Octavious Morgan, (RC) DaMarcus Fields, (RS) Jah’Shawn Johnson, (LS) Vaughnte Dorsey.

TEXAS TECH’S LOSS…

Gives Texas Tech a 6-7 overall record to end its fifth season under head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Gives Texas Tech a 14-23-1 all-time record in bowl games, which includes a 1-1 mark in bowls played in Birmingham.

Gives Texas Tech a 0-1 all-time record against USF.

Gives Kliff Kingsbury a career record of 30-33.

Gives Kliff Kingsbury a career record of 0-1 against USF.

Gives Kliff Kingsbury a 2-1 record against opponents from the American Athletic Conference.

Gives Kliff Kingsbury a 1-2 career record in bowl games.

tEXAS TECH Team notes

Texas Tech has now scored in 258-straight games dating back to the 1997 season, a streak that now ranks ninth nationally and second in the Big 12 Conference.

The Red Raiders went 67 yards on their opening drive before settling for a Clayton Hatfield 26-yard field goal. It marked the eighth time this season Texas Tech has scored on its opening drive.

Texas Tech wraps the 2017 season at plus-11 in the turnover margin, which falls just one shy of the single-season school record that most recently set in 1997. The plus-11 margin marks Tech’s highest clip since that 1997 season.

Texas Tech forced a pair of fumbles in the third quarter of today’s game, giving the Red Raiders 29 takeaways on the season. It matched the most takeaways for the Red Raider defense since the start of the 2000 season.

COUTEE PUTS TOGETHER ANOTHER 100-YARD GAME TO END JUNIOR SEASON

Keke Coutee notched his ninth career 100-yard receiving performance this afternoon and fifth of the season as he hauled in 11 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown.

Coutee’s 187 receiving yards are the most in Texas Tech bowl history. Coutee passed the previous highs of 162 yards by Joel Filani in the 2006 Insight Bowl, 147 yards by Darrell Jones in the 2000 galleryfurniture.com Bowl and 147 yards from Trey Haverty in the 2004 Holiday Bowl.

Coutee ends his junior season with 1,429 receiving yards, which ranks second all-time in Texas Tech single-season history. He successful season trails only the total of two-time Biletnikoff Award winner Michael Crabtree, who had 1,962 yards in 2007. Coutee passed the likes of Jace Amaro (2013), Jakeem Grant (2015) Joel Filani (2006), Lloyd Hill (1992) and Danny Amendola (2007) during today’s game.

Todays’ performance marked Coutee’s fifth game this year with at least 150 receiving yards. He is the only Big 12 player this year to have five or more games with 150 receiving yards and, as of today, one of just three receivers nationally (A.J. Brown from Ole Miss and Anthony Miller from Memphis).

TEXAS TECH DEFENSE GETS OFF TO STRONG START, coNTINUES ITS TURNOVER-FORCING WAYS

Texas Tech forced two third-quarter turnovers, bringing its total for the season to 29, tying for the most by a Red Raider defense since 2000.

The Red Raiders came away with a pair of second-half fourth down stops as Texas Tech stopped USF on back-to-back drives late in the third quarter and into the fourth. USF was shut down at the Tech 12-yard line on the first drive and then inside the one yard line on the second attempt.

Texas Tech held USF to just 130 yards of total offense in the opening half (52 passing, 78 rushing), which included 67 yards of total offense by quarterback Quinton Flowers.

NOTING THE RED RAIDERS

Nic Shimonek wrapped his senior season by completing 32-of-59 passes for 416 yards and three touchdowns. Shimonek finished this season with 3,963 yards and 33 touchdowns through the air. Shimonek threw for at least 300 yards in 8-of-13 games this season.

Justin Stockton put an end to his collegiate career with 104 rushing yards off a team-high 18 carries. He ends the year as Texas Tech’s leading rusher with 798 yards on the ground.

Kolin Hill forced a career-high two forced fumbles, both of which were recovered by the Red Raiders, including one he pounced on himself. It marked the most forced fumbles in a game by a Red Raider since Justus Parker had two of his own late this season against TCU. Hill also recorded five tackles for the Red Raider defense.

T.J. Vasher put the Red Raiders ahead late, with a 25-yard touchdown reception from Nic Shimonek to give Texas Tech a 34-31 lead wiith 1:31 to go. Vasher had five catches for 84 yards on the afternoon, bringing his season totals to 29 catches, for 545 yards and six touchdowns.

Dylan Cantrell caught his seventh touchdown of the season and the 18th of his career on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Nic Shimonek with 11:15 remaining in the third quarter. Cantrell finished with four catches for 26 yards and a touchdown in his final collegiate game.

Tyler Carr came into today’s game with no career receptions but managed to catch two passes for 14 yards.

Tre King found the end zone for the fifth time this season with 5:55 remaining in the third quarter as he scampered in from four yards out to give Texas Tech a 24-17 lead. King closed the game with 36 yards on the ground off 10 carries.

Dominic Panazzolo landed a pair of punts deep inside USF territory as the Bulls began drives from the 1-yard and 10-yard lines thanks to Panazzolo.

Clayton Hatfield connected on his fifth and sixth field goals of the season and the 32nd and 33rd of his career, hitting from 26 and 33 yards. Hatfield enters his senior season two field goals shy of tying both Jon Davis (1991-94) and Chris Birkholz (1998-00) for seventh in Texas Tech history.

