Fire Rescue Crew Saves Exhausted Dog Stuck On Trail
By mudflap
|
Jul 2, 2018 @ 9:41 AM

Many residents of Evergreen, Colorado, know that hiking Maxwell Falls Trail can be a challenge.

Well, a dog named Kato went out on that trail and got stuck along the way.

Hikers heard Kato barking and knew something was wrong, so they called Evergreen Fire Rescue to try to help the dog.

Sure enough, the fiver year old dog was exhausted and dehydrated.  So they brought in a stretcher and carried him out that way.

Kato has since recovered from the ordeal and continues to be on alert for calls to rescue distressed dogs, willing to help in any way they can.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Chris Young in Lubbock Sept. 14th Stand By to WIN! Behind the Scenes with Shania Twain Summer Feeding Program Gives Meals To Needy Students Double – Amputee Climbs Mount Everest Just Released: New Song and Video From Kenny Chesney What Songs Were #1 When You Were In Jr. High?
Comments