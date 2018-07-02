Fire Rescue Crew Saves Exhausted Dog Stuck On Trail

Many residents of Evergreen, Colorado, know that hiking Maxwell Falls Trail can be a challenge.

Well, a dog named Kato went out on that trail and got stuck along the way.

Hikers heard Kato barking and knew something was wrong, so they called Evergreen Fire Rescue to try to help the dog.

Sure enough, the fiver year old dog was exhausted and dehydrated. So they brought in a stretcher and carried him out that way.

Kato has since recovered from the ordeal and continues to be on alert for calls to rescue distressed dogs, willing to help in any way they can.