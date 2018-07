A firefighter in Plano, Texas, went above and beyond when responding to a call of a 90 year old man who had collapsed from the heat while he was outside doing yard work

While his fellow firefighters escorted the man to the hospital, one of the firefighter stayed behind and finished up the man’s yard work in the 100 degree heat.

He said his motivation was simple: He wanted to do something nice for someone and hopefully inspire other to do the same