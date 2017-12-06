The First Lady Went To Whataburger?
By Kris Mason
|
Dec 6, 2017 @ 5:41 PM

Yes, it’s true.  Melania Trump was visiting Hurricane Harvey first responders in Corpus Christie and stopped by the original Whataburger.  Opened in 1950  It’s kind of a sin not to.  This is a serious offense to God so always stop at Whataburger when in  Texas, or you will not go to heaven.

If there are gullible kids reading this right now, the whole “You won’t go to heaven if you don’t go to Whataburger” statement is 100% true.

Stay Safe and Positive!

