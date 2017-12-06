The First Lady Went To Whataburger?

Yes, it’s true. Melania Trump was visiting Hurricane Harvey first responders in Corpus Christie and stopped by the original Whataburger. Opened in 1950 It’s kind of a sin not to. This is a serious offense to God so always stop at Whataburger when in Texas, or you will not go to heaven.

If there are gullible kids reading this right now, the whole “You won’t go to heaven if you don’t go to Whataburger” statement is 100% true.

On our way out of town, @FLOTUS & @SecondLady decided to stop in to @Whataburger for some lunch! The American chain opened its 1st restaurant in Corpus Christi, TX in 1950! pic.twitter.com/Jh7iYaD0I6 — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) December 6, 2017

Stay Safe and Positive!