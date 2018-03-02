The First Round of ACM Nominees Have Been Announced
By Kris Mason
|
Mar 2, 2018 @ 6:00 AM

Reba McEntire announced the first round of nominees for the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards.  She also named herself as a nominee for Female Vocalist of the Year and announced that she will be hosting the show for the 15th time.  The full list will be revealed later today.

Don’t forget about Jeff, Megan, and Mudflap’s ACM flyaway giveaway.  Your chance to go to the ACM’s in Las Vegas April 15th!  If you do not get to go, you can watch the show on CBS.

Here are the first nominees.

Entertainer of the Year

  • Jason Aldean
  • Garth Brooks
  • Luke Bryan
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year

  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Reba McEntire
  • Maren Morris
  • Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

  • Jason Aldean
  • Thomas Rhett
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Keith Urban
  • Chris Young

Vocal Duo of the Year

  • Brothers Osborne
  • Dan + Shay
  • Florida Georgia Line
  • LOCASH
  • Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

Vocal Group of the Year

  • Lady Antebellum
  • LANCO
  • Little Big Town
  • Midland
  • Old Dominion

