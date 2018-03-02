The First Round of ACM Nominees Have Been Announced

Reba McEntire announced the first round of nominees for the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards. She also named herself as a nominee for Female Vocalist of the Year and announced that she will be hosting the show for the 15th time. The full list will be revealed later today.

Don’t forget about Jeff, Megan, and Mudflap’s ACM flyaway giveaway. Your chance to go to the ACM’s in Las Vegas April 15th! If you do not get to go, you can watch the show on CBS.

Here are the first nominees.

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Jason Aldean

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Chris Young

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LOCASH

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

LANCO

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

