Five Podium Finishes for Tech at USATF, Jamaican Outdoors

Red Raiders turn in three medal-worthy performances in Des Moines, Kingston.

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Red Raiders had athletes competing at the USATF Outdoor Championships and Jamaican Senior National Championships throughout the weekend.

Junior Odaine Lewis competed in the long jump and triple jump in his native Jamaica. He tallied a 16.44m/53’-11” in the triple jump to begin his weekend, earning a silver medal. He would hit the podium again after posting a near-PR mark of 7.88m/25’-10” in the long jump to finish fourth.

Lewis, who traveled and competed without James Thomas, the Associate Head Men’s Coach and his jumps coach, present, was happy with his performance.

“It was a great weekend,” Lewis said. “I think I did very well despite not having Coach Thomas there with me. I think that speaks volume to my character to be able to go to Jamaica and perform well. Not many athletes are mentally strong to figure out things on their own like that.”

Domestically, the Red Raiders had seven competing at the USATF Championships. Tech came away with two medaling performances in the forms of Trey Culver and Andrew Hudson. Culver, who was named CoSIDA Academic All-American of the Year last week, topped out at 2.28m/7’-5.75” in the high jump to place third. Also earning bronze was Hudson, who recorded a 20.80 in the 200m finals.

“Andrew Hudson and Trey Culver standing on the podium for third was special to see,” said Thomas, who was coaching the jumpers in Des Moines. “It was encouraging to watch all of our current and former Red Raiders truly display why they are among the nation’s best.”

Also in the field, Zarriea Willis hit the podium with a fifth-place finish in the high jump. Her top mark of 1.86m/6’-1.25” tied her outdoor career-best. Fellow Lady Raider jumper Paetyn Revell recorded a 12.66m/41’-6.5” in the triple jump to place 10th.

Elsewhere on the track, Norman Grimes ran a 50.81 to place himself in the semi-finals for the 400m hurdles. However, his 50.11 there was a half-second short of earning him a spot in the championship race.

“It was very encouraging watching both Norman and AJ [Andrew] compete this past weekend,” said Assistant Coach Calvin Robinson, who oversees the sprints and hurdles groups. “Both of them got multiple tounds, topped off with a third-place podium finish for AJ. This is just another step forward for our sprints program and should give him [Hudson] a big confidence boost heading into next season.”

—TECH—

The post Five Podium Finishes for Tech at USATF, Jamaican Outdoors appeared first on Rock 101.1.