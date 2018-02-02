Flashback Friday, Kind Of: Hank III

I am considering this “Flashback Friday” for obvious reasons. He is a traditional country artist who sounds exactly like his grandfather. If you’re not familiar with Hank Williams III, you are now. As you probably guessed by his name and voice, he is the son of Hank Williams Jr. and grandson of the father of country music, Hank Williams. This dude is country music royalty but you’d never know it.

I can’t guarantee that you will like his music, but I can guarantee that if someone were to play one of his songs for you without you knowing who it is, you would immediately think it was Sr. He’s that good.

Hank Williams III is a triple threat. I have seen him live a couple of times and he does three genres of music in one show. He begins the show with what he is known for. Country. Then he goes back to the bus, changes out of the cowboy suit, lets his long hair flow and turns up the distortion for metal. Then it’s intermission one more time. His final set is punk. I’m not talking Sum 41 punk. I’m talking old Misfits punk. The crowd at his show is so diverse.

Thunderstorms and Neon Signs is just one of my favorite Hank III songs. Originally written and sang by Wayne Hancock, Hank does a great job on this song. Good stuff right here.

If you ever have the opportunity to see Hank Williams III in concert, take that opportunity. It’s an experience you’ll never forget.