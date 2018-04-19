Forrest Finn’s Treasure: 82 Year Old Millionaire Buries Treasure Worth Millions

350,000 people have tried and failed. Three people have even died searching for “Finn’s Treasure”. This is old news I know, but I never really paid much attention to the story and its actually interesting. All you have to do follow the nine clues in the poem written by the man himself. According to Finn, one treasure hunter came within 200 feet of the box of millions. Sounds fairly simple, right? Not when it’s buried somewhere in tens of thousands of acres of forest in the Rocky Mountains. This can be a fun, family outing. Make it a weekend trip and possibly get extremely lucky and find the treasure. However, for those of you that are considering seriously looking for this treasure, you better be ready to go camping for a month. Hunting this treasure will not be easy.

Understand the poem, find the treasure. Happy hunting and don’t die.

Finn’s Treasure Clues: As I have gone alone in there And with my treasures bold, I can keep my secret where, And hint of riches new and old. Begin it where warm waters halt And take it in the canyon down, Not far, but too far to walk. Put in below the home of brown. From there it’s no place for the meek, The end is ever drawing nigh; There’ll be no paddle up your creek, Just heavy loads and water high. If you’ve been wise and found the blaze, Look quickly down, your quest to cease, But tarry scant with marvel gaze, Just take the chest and go in peace. So why is it that I must go And leave my trove for all to seek? The answer I already know, I’ve done it tired, and now I’m weak. So hear me all and listen good, Your effort will be worth the cold. If you are brave and in the wood I give you title to the gold.

