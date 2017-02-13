Full List of 2017 Grammy Winners

Last night’s Grammy’s were a little disappointing. Not because it was a political fiasco, I expected that, but because the performances were lackluster. Missing something. Some of them were just bad and some were just creepy. For Example, Beyonce’s performance. What the hell was that??
Regardless of what I thought about the show, the winners deserve these awards. Most of them. 😀
GENERAL
Record Of The Year:
- WINNER: “Hello” — Adele
Album Of The Year:
- WINNER: 25 — Adele
Song Of The Year:
- WINNER: “Hello” — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
Best New Artist:
- WINNER: Chance The Rapper
POP
Best Pop Solo Performance:
- WINNER: “Hello” — Adele
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
- Winner: “Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots
Best Pop Vocal Album:
- WINNER: 25 — Adele
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:
- WINNER: Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin — Willie Nelson
DANCE/ELECTRONIC
Best Dance Recording:
- WINNER: “Don’t Let Me Down” — The Chainsmokers featuring Daya
Best Dance/Electronic Album:
- WINNER: Skin — Flume
CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:
- WINNER: Culcha Vulcha — Snarky Puppy
ROCK
Best Rock Performance:
- WINNER: “Blackstar” — David Bowie
Best Metal Performance:
- WINNER: “Dystopia” — Megadeth
Best Rock Song:
- WINNER: “Blackstar” — David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)
Best Rock Album:
- WINNER: Tell Me I’m Pretty — Cage The Elephant
ALTERNATIVE FIELD
Best Alternative Music Album:
- WINNER: Blackstar — David Bowie
R&B FIELD
Best R&B Performance:
- WINNER: “Cranes in the Sky” — Solange
Best Traditional R&B Performance:
- WINNER: “Angel” — Lalah Hathaway
Best R&B Song:
- WINNER: “Lake By the Ocean” — Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell)
Best Urban Contemporary Album:
- WINNER: Lemonade — Beyoncé
Best R&B Album:
- WINNER: Lalah Hathaway Live — Lalah Hathaway
RAP
Best Rap Performance:
- WINNER: “No Problem” — Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
Best Rap/Sung Performance:
- WINNER: “Hotline Bling” — Drake
Best Rap Song:
- WINNER: “Hotline Bling” — Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake)
Best Rap Album:
- WINNER: Coloring Book — Chance The Rapper
COUNTRY FIELD
Best Country Solo Performance:
- WINNER: “My Church” — Maren Morris
Best Country Duo/Group Performance:
- WINNER: “Jolene” — Pentatonix Featuring Dolly Parton
Best Country Song:
- WINNER: “Humble and Kind” — Lori McKenna, songwriter (Tim McGraw)
Best Country Album:
- WINNER: A Sailor’s Guide to Earth — Sturgill Simpson
NEW AGE FIELD
Best New Age Album:
- WINNER: White Sun II — White Sun
JAZZ FIELD
Best Improvised Jazz Solo:
- WINNER: “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” — John Scofield, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album:
- WINNER: Take Me To The Alley — Gregory Porter
Best Jazz Instrumental Album:
- WINNER: Country for Old Men — John Scofield
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album:
- WINNER: Presidential Suite: Eight Variations on Freedom — Ted Nash Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album:
- WINNER: Tribute To Irakere: Live In Marciac — Chucho Valdés
GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN
Best Gospel Performance/Song:
- WINNER: “God Provides” — Tamela Mann; Kirk Franklin, songwriter
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:
- WINNER: “Thy Will” — Hillary Scott & The Scott Family; Bernie Herms, Hillary Scott & Emily Weisband, songwriters Track from: Love Remains
Best Gospel Album:
- WINNER: Losing My Religion — Kirk Franklin
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:
- WINNER: Love Remains — Hillary Scott & The Scott Family
Best Roots Gospel Album:
- WINNER: Hymns — Joey+Rory
LATIN FIELD
Best Latin Pop Album:
- WINNER: Un Besito Mas — Jesse & Joy
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album:
- WINNER: iLevitable — ile
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano):
- WINNER: Un Azteca En El Azteca, Vol. 1 (En Vivo) — Vicente Fernández
Best Tropical Latin Album:
- WINNER: Donde Están? — Jose Lugo & Guasábara Combo
AMERICAN ROOTS
Best American Roots Performance:
- WINNER: “House of Mercy” — Sarah Jarosz
Best American Roots Song:
- WINNER: “Kid Sister” — Vince Gill, songwriter (The Time Jumpers)
Best Americana Album:
- WINNER: This Is Where I Live — William Bell
Best Bluegrass Album:
- WINNER: Coming Home — O’Connor Band With Mark O’Connor
Best Traditional Blues Album:
- WINNER: Porcupine Meat — Bobby Rush
Best Contemporary Blues Album:
- WINNER: The Last Days of Oakland — Fantastic Negrito
Best Folk Album:
- WINNER: Undercurrent — Sarah Jaroszh
Best Regional Roots Music Album:
- WINNER: E Walea — Kalani Pe’a
REGGAE
Best Reggae Album:
- Ziggy Marley — Ziggy Marley
WORLD
Best World Music Album:
- WINNER: Sing Me Home — Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble
CHILDREN’S
Best Children’s Album:
- WINNER: Infinity Plus One — Secret Agent 23 Skidoo
SPOKEN WORD
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling):
- WINNER: In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem, And Fun In The Sandbox — Carol Burnett
COMEDY
Best Comedy Album:
- WINNER: Talking For Clapping — Patton Oswalt
MUSICAL THEATER
Best Musical Theater Album:
- WINNER: The Color Purple — Cynthia Erivo & Jennifer Hudson, principal soloists; Stephen Bray, Van Dean, Frank Filipetti, Roy Furman, Scott Sanders & Jhett Tolentino, producers (Stephen Bray, Brenda Russell & Allee Willis, composers/lyricists) (New Broadway Cast)
MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:
- WINNER: Miles Ahead — (Miles Davis & Various Artists)
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media:
- WINNER: Star Wars: The Force Awakens — John Williams, composer
Best Song Written For Visual Media:
- WINNER: “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” — Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohrn, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse & Kunal Nayyar), Track from: Trolls
COMPOSING/ARRANGING
Best Instrumental Composition:
- WINNER: “Spoken At Midnight” — Ted Nash, composer (Ted Nash Big Band)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella:
- WINNER: “You and I” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals:
- WINNER: “Flintstones” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)
PACKAGE
Best Recording Package:
- WINNER: Blackstar — Jonathan Barnbrook, art director (David Bowie)
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package:
- WINNER: Edith Piaf 1915-2015 — Gérard Lo Monaco, art director (Edith Piaf)
NOTES
Best Album Notes:
- WINNER: Sissle And Blake Sing Shuffle Along — Ken Bloom & Richard Carlin, album notes writers (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)
HISTORICAL
Best Historical Album:
- WINNER: The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 12 (Collector’s Edition) — Steve Berkowitz & Jeff Rosen, compilation producers; Mark Wilder, mastering engineer (Bob Dylan)
PRODUCTION, NON-CLASSICAL
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical:
- WINNER: Blackstar — David Bowie, Tom Elmhirst, Kevin Killen, Tony Visconti & Joe LaPorta (David Bowie)
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical:
- WINNER: Greg Kurstin
Best Remixed Recording:
- WINNER: “Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix)” — André Allen Anjos, remixer (Bob Moses)
SURROUND SOUND FIELD
Best Surround Sound Album:
- WINNER: Dutilleux: Sur La Mêe Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L’Instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement — Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, surround mix engineers; Dmitriy Lipay, surround mastering engineer; Dmitriy Lipay, surround producer (Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony)
PRODUCTION, CLASSICAL
Best Engineered Album, Classical:
- WINNER: Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles — Mark Donahue & Fred Vogler, engineers (James Conlon, Guanqun Yu, Joshua Guerrero, Patricia Racette, Christopher Maltman, Lucy Schaufer, Lucas Meachem, LA Opera Chorus & Orchestra)
Producer of the Year, Classical:
- WINNER: David Frost
CLASSICAL
Best Orchestral Performance:
- WINNER: Shostakovich: Under Stalin’s Shadow – Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9 — Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Best Opera Recording:
- WINNER: Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles — James Conlon, conductor; Joshua Guerrero, Christopher Maltman, Lucas Meachem, Patricia Racette, Lucy Schaufer & Guanqun Yu; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (LA Opera Orchestra; LA Opera Chorus)
Best Choral Performance:
- WINNER: Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Volume 1 — Krzystof Penderecki, conductor; Henryk Wojnarowski, choir director (Nikolay Didenko, Agnieszka Rehlis & Johanna Rusanen; Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra; Warsaw Philharmonic Choir)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance:
- WINNER: Steve Reich — Third Coast Percussion
Best Classical Instrumental Solo:
- WINNER: Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway — Zuill Bailey; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony)
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album:
- TIE: Shakespeare Songs — Ian Bostridge; Antonio Pappano, accompanist (Michael Collins, Elizabeth Kenny, Lawrence Power & Adam Walker)
TIE: Schumann & Berg — Dorothea Röschmann; Mitsuko Uchida, accompanist
Best Classical Compendium
- WINNER: Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway; American Gothic; Once Upon A Castle — Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer
Best Contemporary Classical Composition:
- WINNER: Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway — Michael Daugherty, composer (Zuill Bailey, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)
MUSIC VIDEO/FILM
Best Music Video:
- WINNER: “Formation” — Beyoncé
Best Music Film:
- WINNER: The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years — (The Beatles)
Comments