Full List of 2017 Grammy Winners

Last night’s Grammy’s were a little disappointing. Not because it was a political fiasco, I expected that, but because the performances were lackluster. Missing something. Some of them were just bad and some were just creepy. For Example, Beyonce’s performance. What the hell was that??

Regardless of what I thought about the show, the winners deserve these awards. Most of them. 😀

GENERAL

Record Of The Year:

WINNER: “Hello” — Adele

Album Of The Year:

WINNER: 25 — Adele

Song Of The Year:



WINNER: “Hello” — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

Best New Artist:

WINNER: Chance The Rapper

POP

Best Pop Solo Performance:

WINNER: “Hello” — Adele

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

Winner: “Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots

Best Pop Vocal Album:

WINNER: 25 — Adele

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

WINNER: Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin — Willie Nelson

DANCE/ELECTRONIC

Best Dance Recording:

WINNER: “Don’t Let Me Down” — The Chainsmokers featuring Daya

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

WINNER: Skin — Flume

CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:

WINNER: Culcha Vulcha — Snarky Puppy

R OCK

Best Rock Performance:

WINNER: “Blackstar” — David Bowie

Best Metal Performance:

WINNER: “Dystopia” — Megadeth

Best Rock Song:

WINNER: “Blackstar” — David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)

Best Rock Album:

WINNER: Tell Me I’m Pretty — Cage The Elephant



ALTERNATIVE FIELD

Best Alternative Music Album:

WINNER: Blackstar — David Bowie

R&B FIELD

Best R&B Performance:

WINNER: “Cranes in the Sky” — Solange

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

WINNER: “Angel” — Lalah Hathaway

Best R&B Song:

WINNER: “Lake By the Ocean” — Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell)

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

WINNER: Lemonade — Beyoncé

Best R&B Album:

WINNER: Lalah Hathaway Live — Lalah Hathaway



RAP

Best Rap Performance:

WINNER: “No Problem” — Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

WINNER: “Hotline Bling” — Drake

Best Rap Song:

WINNER: “Hotline Bling” — Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake)

Best Rap Album:

WINNER: Coloring Book — Chance The Rapper

COUNTRY FIELD

Best Country Solo Performance:

WINNER: “My Church” — Maren Morris

Best Country Duo/Group Performance:

WINNER: “Jolene” — Pentatonix Featuring Dolly Parton

Best Country Song:

WINNER: “Humble and Kind” — Lori McKenna, songwriter (Tim McGraw)

Best Country Album:

WINNER: A Sailor’s Guide to Earth — Sturgill Simpson

NEW AGE FIELD

Best New Age Album:

WINNER: White Sun II — White Sun

JAZZ FIELD

Best Improvised Jazz Solo:

WINNER: “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” — John Scofield, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album:

WINNER: Take Me To The Alley — Gregory Porter

Best Jazz Instrumental Album:

WINNER: Country for Old Men — John Scofield

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album:

WINNER: Presidential Suite: Eight Variations on Freedom — Ted Nash Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album:

WINNER: Tribute To Irakere: Live In Marciac — Chucho Valdés

GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN

Best Gospel Performance/Song:

WINNER: “God Provides” — Tamela Mann; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:

WINNER: “Thy Will” — Hillary Scott & The Scott Family; Bernie Herms, Hillary Scott & Emily Weisband, songwriters Track from: Love Remains

Best Gospel Album:

WINNER: Losing My Religion — Kirk Franklin

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:

WINNER: Love Remains — Hillary Scott & The Scott Family

Best Roots Gospel Album:

WINNER: Hymns — Joey+Rory

LATIN FIELD

Best Latin Pop Album:

WINNER: Un Besito Mas — Jesse & Joy

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album:

WINNER: iLevitable — ile

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano):

WINNER: Un Azteca En El Azteca, Vol. 1 (En Vivo) — Vicente Fernández

Best Tropical Latin Album:

WINNER: Donde Están? — Jose Lugo & Guasábara Combo

AMERICAN ROOTS

Best American Roots Performance:

WINNER: “House of Mercy” — Sarah Jarosz

Best American Roots Song:

WINNER: “Kid Sister” — Vince Gill, songwriter (The Time Jumpers)

Best Americana Album:

WINNER: This Is Where I Live — William Bell

Best Bluegrass Album:

WINNER: Coming Home — O’Connor Band With Mark O’Connor

Best Traditional Blues Album:

WINNER: Porcupine Meat — Bobby Rush

Best Contemporary Blues Album:

WINNER: The Last Days of Oakland — Fantastic Negrito

Best Folk Album:

WINNER: Undercurrent — Sarah Jaroszh

Best Regional Roots Music Album:

WINNER: E Walea — Kalani Pe’a

REGGAE

Best Reggae Album:

Ziggy Marley — Ziggy Marley

WORLD

Best World Music Album:

WINNER: Sing Me Home — Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble

CHILDREN’S

Best Children’s Album:

WINNER: Infinity Plus One — Secret Agent 23 Skidoo

SPOKEN WORD

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling):

WINNER: In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem, And Fun In The Sandbox — Carol Burnett

COMEDY

Best Comedy Album:

WINNER: Talking For Clapping — Patton Oswalt

MUSICAL THEATER

Best Musical Theater Album:

WINNER: The Color Purple — Cynthia Erivo & Jennifer Hudson, principal soloists; Stephen Bray, Van Dean, Frank Filipetti, Roy Furman, Scott Sanders & Jhett Tolentino, producers (Stephen Bray, Brenda Russell & Allee Willis, composers/lyricists) (New Broadway Cast)

MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:

WINNER: Miles Ahead — (Miles Davis & Various Artists)

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media:

WINNER: Star Wars: The Force Awakens — John Williams, composer

Best Song Written For Visual Media:

WINNER: “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” — Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohrn, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse & Kunal Nayyar), Track from: Trolls

COMPOSING/ARRANGING

Best Instrumental Composition:

WINNER: “Spoken At Midnight” — Ted Nash, composer (Ted Nash Big Band)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella:

WINNER: “You and I” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals:

WINNER: “Flintstones” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

PACKAGE

Best Recording Package:

WINNER: Blackstar — Jonathan Barnbrook, art director (David Bowie)

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package:

WINNER: Edith Piaf 1915-2015 — Gérard Lo Monaco, art director (Edith Piaf)

NOTES

Best Album Notes:

WINNER: Sissle And Blake Sing Shuffle Along — Ken Bloom & Richard Carlin, album notes writers (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)

HISTORICAL

Best Historical Album:

WINNER: The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 12 (Collector’s Edition) — Steve Berkowitz & Jeff Rosen, compilation producers; Mark Wilder, mastering engineer (Bob Dylan)

PRODUCTION, NON-CLASSICAL

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical:

WINNER: Blackstar — David Bowie, Tom Elmhirst, Kevin Killen, Tony Visconti & Joe LaPorta (David Bowie)

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical:

WINNER: Greg Kurstin

Best Remixed Recording:

WINNER: “Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix)” — André Allen Anjos, remixer (Bob Moses)

SURROUND SOUND FIELD

Best Surround Sound Album:

WINNER: Dutilleux: Sur La Mêe Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L’Instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement — Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, surround mix engineers; Dmitriy Lipay, surround mastering engineer; Dmitriy Lipay, surround producer (Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony)

PRODUCTION, CLASSICAL

Best Engineered Album, Classical:

WINNER: Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles — Mark Donahue & Fred Vogler, engineers (James Conlon, Guanqun Yu, Joshua Guerrero, Patricia Racette, Christopher Maltman, Lucy Schaufer, Lucas Meachem, LA Opera Chorus & Orchestra)

Producer of the Year, Classical:

WINNER: David Frost

CLASSICAL

Best Orchestral Performance:

WINNER: Shostakovich: Under Stalin’s Shadow – Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9 — Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Best Opera Recording:

WINNER: Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles — James Conlon, conductor; Joshua Guerrero, Christopher Maltman, Lucas Meachem, Patricia Racette, Lucy Schaufer & Guanqun Yu; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (LA Opera Orchestra; LA Opera Chorus)

Best Choral Performance:

WINNER: Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Volume 1 — Krzystof Penderecki, conductor; Henryk Wojnarowski, choir director (Nikolay Didenko, Agnieszka Rehlis & Johanna Rusanen; Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra; Warsaw Philharmonic Choir)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance:

WINNER: Steve Reich — Third Coast Percussion

Best Classical Instrumental Solo:

WINNER: Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway — Zuill Bailey; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album:

TIE: Shakespeare Songs — Ian Bostridge; Antonio Pappano, accompanist (Michael Collins, Elizabeth Kenny, Lawrence Power & Adam Walker)

TIE: Schumann & Berg — Dorothea Röschmann; Mitsuko Uchida, accompanist

Best Classical Compendium

WINNER: Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway; American Gothic; Once Upon A Castle — Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer

Best Contemporary Classical Composition:

WINNER: Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway — Michael Daugherty, composer (Zuill Bailey, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)

MUSIC VIDEO/FILM

Best Music Video:

WINNER: “Formation” — Beyoncé

Best Music Film: