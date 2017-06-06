Fun Activity For Kids

Lubbock Arts Alliance presents SmART Camps!

Weekly sessions focusing on Cosplay, Filmmaking, Special FX make-up and more!

The Lubbock Arts Alliance is excited to bring our new summer art series, SmART Camps, to the region. These separate sessions will run four weeks in July and August. Class size is small and limited, so early registration is encouraged. Our professional instructors will work directly with the students as they learn about filmmaking, cosplay costume fabrication, comic book styled art, and many more unique and varied art media.

Children can be signed up for one session or all eight. If signed up for both sessions during the week, student should bring a sack lunch – so this way they can enjoy the entire day immersed in specialized art experiences!

Each session is $65.00 before June 10th, and then $100.00 per session afterwards. SmART Camps are recommended for ages 8-15.

The camps will be held at the Institute for Creative Learners, 3302 67th Street, Lubbock, Texas 79413

Registration can be completed online at http://www.planetreg.com/SmARTCamps

For more information, Lubbock Arts Alliance, 806-744-2787.

SmART Camps are sponsored in part by Texas Women for the Arts, Texas Commission on the Arts, and National Endowment for the Arts.

SmART Camp Schedule

Week 1: July 10th-14th

Session 1: 9am-12pm “BAM! POW! Comic Book Art” Learn about cartooning, storyboard art, comic styles and character drawing.

Session 2: 1pm-3pm “Cosplay Melee! Costume Building” Superheroes aren’t just born! They are built! Explore costume building, fabrication; take home your own helmet, bracers and more to create your own super hero (or villain)!

Week 2: July 17th-21st

Session 1: 9am-12pm “Filmmaking 101” Learn more about how to your digital devices to make short films. Develop techniques to make your videos stand out, look great and sound amazing.

Session 2: 1pm-3pm “Kids in Film” Film and commercial acting is fun and exciting way to get your feet wet with performing in front of the camera. Learn basic techniques such as a quality slate, monologue work, and being comfortable on camera.

Week 3: July 31st-August 4th

Session 1: 9am-12pm “Five Masters in Five Days” The class will focus on one artist per day, learning about their life, their artwork, and the importance of their work in art history. We will create artworks based on each artist.

Session 2: 1pm-3pm “Photography & Printmaking”Learn cyanotype and darkroom techniques to create unique photographic art.

Week 4: August 7th -11th

Session 1: 9am-12pm “Face Off! Special Effects Make Up” Work with a professional makeup artist to learn special effects make up. Themed make ups daily and dabbling in latex application.

Session 2: 1pm-3pm “Cosplay Melee! II” Needing some extra time or new techniques, add to your skill arsenal of costume building and fabrication. Superheroes need more than just super powers! They need awesome costumes to go with it.