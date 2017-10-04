Garth Brook Sends A Message To Las Vegas Victims
By mudflap
|
Oct 4, 2017 @ 6:18 AM

For Las Vegas. love, g

Posted by Garth Brooks on Monday, October 2, 2017

Garth Brooks sends a message of hope to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting

