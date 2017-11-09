Garth Brooks Lip-Sync’s CMA Performance

It’s true. Entertainer of the Year, Garth Brooks, lip-synced his performance of “Ask Me How I Know”. He actually owned up to it, saying: “We’re in the middle of 12 shows in 10 days. Not 10 shows in 12 days, 12 shows in 10 days,” he explained. “We did a game-time call on whether to sing the track or lip-sync, and decided to lip-sync. The voice just isn’t there anymore, and you want to represent country music as best you can.”

You’ve made me feel like the EOTY all tour long! Thank YOU!!! love, g #CMAawards pic.twitter.com/IM4zUDgplG — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) November 9, 2017

There you have it. At least he admitted it! I don’t know what it is like to tour and sing as often as he does. Therefore, I will not judge. Typically I would flip out if someone lip synced a song, but Garth Brooks is the hardest working entertainer in the business without a doubt. I’ll give him a break on this one. Not everyone agrees.

Garth Brooks is lip syncing. Not what entertainers of the year do. #CMAawards — Matt Sapp (@MattPSapp) November 9, 2017

Lip sync or not, I feel that Garth Brooks has earned this award. Think about it. The guy does 5 shows in 3 days! I think it’s genius. Doing five shows in every city had to cut his tour time in half. Most artists do one show in every city. He does five. FIVE!! He’s making a lot of money in a much shorter amount of time. Genius. Get that money Garth! Get it!

Okay moving on from Garth Brooks. There were some excellent performances at the CMA’s last night as well as some terrible performances. The best performance, goes to, Miranda Lambert. With the cry of the steel guitar and an old saloon piano sound, Miranda Lambert absolutely stole my heart with this performance. These days, Miranda Lambert and Kacey Musgraves are the only female artists that can get that “old fashioned” sound right. And right it is!

Her performance is not available for use so a Tweet will have to do.

“To love her, is to learn her…” #CMAawards

See Miranda LIVE on tour: https://t.co/8AaI0mJJCG – Team ML pic.twitter.com/OSlORdMm5G — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) November 9, 2017

Worst performance of the night goes to….wait for it…Kane Brown and Brad Paisley. Horrible. I hate to put Brad Paisley in the “worst performance of the night” category but, in this situation, I have to. Brad did great. He played guitar like a champion and stayed out of the spot light to let this You Tube sensation shine. Well, Kane Brown did not shine. He looked extremely uncomfortable the entire time. He didn’t work the stage, he didn’t work the crowd, nothing. There are lots of artists that can get on stage and just play music. Kane Brown is not one of those people. He needs to get involved with the crown and maybe even jump around on stage a bit. Anything would have been better than what I saw last night! Of course, The Grand Ole Opry gave him some love via Twitter. I guess “bro country” has fizzled out just yet!

Again, this performance is not available for use. Don’t worry, you aren’t missing anything.

The winners from the 51st CMA Awards:

Entertainer of the year

Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Single of the year

“Better Man” — Little Big Town

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban

“Body Like a Back Road” — Sam Hunt

“Dirt on My Boots” — Jon Pardi

“Tin Man” — Miranda Lambert

Album of the year

The Breaker — Little Big Town

From a Room: Volume 1 — Chris Stapleton

Heart Break — Lady Antebellum

The Nashville Sound — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit; producer: Dave Cobb

The Weight of These Wings — Miranda Lambert; producers: Frank Liddell, Glenn Worf and Eric Masse

Song of the year

“Better Man” — Songwriter: Taylor Swift

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Songwriters: Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey and Steven Olsen

“Body Like a Back Road” — Songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne

“Dirt on My Boots” — Songwriters: Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure and Ashley Gorley

“Tin Man” — Songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert and Jon Randall

Female vocalist of the year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Male vocalist of the year

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal group of the year

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Florida Georgia Line

Vocal duo of the year

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LoCash

Maddie & Tae

Musical event of the year

Craving You — Thomas Rhett, featuring Maren Morris

Funny How Time Slips Away — Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson

Kill a Word — Eric Church, featuring Rhiannon Giddens

Setting the World on Fire — Kenny Chesney with Pink

Speak to a Girl – Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Musician of the year

Jerry Douglas (Dobro)

Paul Franklin (steel guitar)

Dann Huff (guitar)

Mac McAnally (guitar)

Derek Wells (guitar)

Music video of the year

“Better Man” — Little Big Town

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban

“Craving You” — Thomas Rhett

“It Ain’t My Fault” — Brothers Osborne

New artist of the year

Lauren Alaina

Luke Combs

Old Dominion

Jon Pardi

Brett Young

Last but definitely not least, Jon Pardi wins New Artist of the Year. Let me explain something to you. When I watch any country music award show, I turn into a sports fan, but for music. Does that make sense? Let me explain. When Jon Pardi won this award, I jumped to my feet and started cheering as if Texas Tech won the National Championship. Jon Pardi deserves this award and I think there will be many more where that came from. You see, all of these new guys like Kane Brown, Florida Georgia Line, Sam Hunt, etc. These guys have no longevity. New artists like Jon Pardi, Midland, Chris Stapleton, William Micheal Morgan, Brothers Osborne and many more have longevity. They have what it takes musically to have a lasting career in the music industry.

The point I am trying to make is ultimately the point I always try to get across. Country music is making a comeback. Nashville has heard the call for quality country music and they are slowly but surely delivering. I am excited to see where country music is in the next 5 to 10 years.

I will leave you with Tweets last night from yours truly.

I love it when COUNTRY artists win COUNTRY awards! Congrats @JonPardi. This ain't no hat act, this is the real deal. #CMAawards #DirtOnMyBoots #NewArtistOfTheYear — Kris Mason (@KLLLKris) November 9, 2017

I have a lot of respect for Reba and all she has done for country music. One might not think I feel that was because of the comment below, but it’s true, I do like Reba! She just looks like a baby deer in headlights!

Love me some Reba but she always comes on stage looking like a deer in headlights. Or is that just me?! #FaceLiftOrThree #CMAawards — Kris Mason (@KLLLKris) November 9, 2017

Love ya’ll and thanks for reading.

