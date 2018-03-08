Garth Brooks Sells His Soul to the Devil For a Hit Song, Kind Of
By Kris Mason
|
Mar 8, 2018 @ 2:07 PM

This skit is funny, but there have been funnier SNL skits.  I just thought the idea of the devil writing a love song was funny.  Also, at the end of the video you get to hear part of a song that I assume was written by Garth Brooks for this skit.  It’s pretty good!  Lesson for the day: Don’t sell your soul to the devil if you’re a starving country artist.  He only writes rock n roll songs!  Then proceeds to drag you to hell for the rest of eternity.

