Garth Brooks: Set to Release a Series of Books

Yes, Garth Brooks will be releasing a five-part anthology that re-traces the footsteps of his entire career. I think this might be kind of cool. This is a series of books I would at least attempt to read. I’ll be honest, I really want to find out if he talks about Chris Gaines. He has explained in the past why he did it, but I want to hear more!

The first of 5, Part 1: The First Five Years, will be available on November 14th. The book comes packaged with five CD’s that feature early demos, outakes and songs that were never released. I’m sold! The first book is 240 pages long with over 150 pictures, music charts, and tracking sheets.

I definitely do not see this book mentioning anything about any kind of wild and crazy country music artist lifestyle. Drinking, drugs, women, things of that nature. Pretty sure he lived a clean lifestyle. Garth Brooks has so much money. He never sleeps.

Hey, if you’re going to make a country music comeback, do it big!

