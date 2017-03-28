Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood – Select tickets available

GARTH BROOKS & TRISHA YEARWOOD in Concert

Select Tickets Available Now for Lubbock Performances!

GARTH BROOKS World Tour with Trisha Yearwood comes to Lubbock’s United Supermarkets Arena with 5 performances Thursday, March 30 through Sunday, April 2.

This will be Garth Brooks first appearance in the West Texas region in 20 years!

Select tickets for the Lubbock performances are available now through www.axs.com/garth, by phone at 1-844-634-2784 and 806-770-2000, and in person at the Select-a-Seat Civic Center box office.

Tickets are priced $74.98 (includes all fees).

Seats are sold best available. 8 ticket limit.