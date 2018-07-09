Garth Brooks: First Ever To Play at Notre Dame Stadium

This is huge! I grew up watching Notre Dame/Texas Tech and listening to Country music. So it’s extra huge for me! I have always prayed the day would never come that the Red Raiders and Irish would meet. So far they have not. I would be so passionately confused.

Garth Brooks made the announcement this morning (Monday) in Nashville surrounded by the Fighting Irish marching band and Notre Dame’s legendary former coach Lou Holtz.

This trailer is awesome.

Garth Brooks will be the first artist to perform a full, stand-alone concert in Notre Dame Stadium. #GarthatND https://t.co/cdfryYIetL pic.twitter.com/y9J4b6Qfwu — Notre Dame (@NotreDame) July 9, 2018

Garth said:

“Notre Dame stadium has seen so many iconic moments! I look forward to bringing a new kind of crazy to the party.”

There should be quite the crowd as Notre Dame Stadium holds around 85,000 people. No date or other acts have been announced for the show but my I will be ready to pass that info along when the time comes. I’m sure it will be next summer/spring. You just don’t play outdoors in South Bend, Indiana in the winter. Although it would be a cool twist if he did. He did say that this show is a “blueprint” for other possible shows. To read more about it click………………………………………….here.😀

