KLLL WELCOMES GARTH BROOKS TO LUBBOCK APRIL 1ST!!!

After 20 years away, Garth Brooks returns to the United Supermarkets Arena and KLLL has your tickets.
Now!! The Electrifying Return of America’s Most Powerful Concert Force and Number One Selling Solo Artist in U.S. History!
2016 CMA Entertainer of the Year
GARTH BROOKS
WORLD TOUR
With
Saturday, April 1st 7:00 PM
United Supermarkets Arena
Lubbock, TX
This is Garth’s first appearance in the Texas Panhandle in 20 years!
TICKETS ON SALE
Friday, January 27th*
10:00AM CST Sharp!
8 ticket limit!!
THE ONLY WAY TO BUY TICKETS:
axs.com/garth or 1-844-634-2784 (844-63GARTH)
*No sales at the venue box office or outlets January 27th.
ALL SEATS SOLD BEST AVAILABLE
TICKET PRICES:
$67.48 plus $2.00 facility fee plus $5.50 service charge = $74.98.
Please go NOW to axs.com/garth to create an account for a quicker purchasing experience.
The Garth Brooks World Tour Sponsored by Amazon Music Unlimited
Album History
First World Tour:
Now he’s coming back to Lubbock.
LOS ANGELES- January 18th, 2016- For the first time in 20 years, The Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood is coming to Lubbock, TX. The tour is presented by Amazon Music Unlimited. The concert will be Saturday, April 1st, 7:00 PM at United Supermarkets Arena.
Tickets will be on sale Friday, January 27th at 10:00 AM CST. There will be an eight ticket limit per purchase. Tickets can ONLY be purchased at www.axs.com/garth or 1-844-634-2784 (844-63GARTH.) Please note there will be no ticket sales at the venue box office on January 27th.
Tickets will cost $67.48 plus a $2.00 facility fee and a $5.50 service charge for a total of $74.98. All seats sold are best available.
About Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks recently won Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards for a fifth time, a first for any artist. He is also the first artist in history to receive 7 Diamond awards for the now seven albums certified by the RIAA at over 10 million album sales each and remains the #1-selling solo artist in U.S. history certified by the RIAA with over 138 million album sales. He has received every accolade the recording industry can bestow on an artist. Garth has been inducted into the International Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Country Music Hall of Fame and most recently, the Musicians Hall of Fame.
Garth is currently on the three year Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood. The tour began with 11 sold out shows at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. The tour is smashing records previously held by such acts as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and even Garth Brooks. In two years the tour is approaching 5 MILLION tickets sold, making it the biggest tour in the world.
Garth has also launched Inside Studio G, a weekly Facebook Live series. It airs every Monday on Garth’s Facebook page at 7:00 PM EDT.
You can follow him at:
https://www.facebook.com/GarthBrooks
http://instagram.com/garthbrooks
