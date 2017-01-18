KLLL WELCOMES GARTH BROOKS TO LUBBOCK APRIL 1ST!!!

After 20 years away, Garth Brooks returns to the United Supermarkets Arena and KLLL has your tickets.

Saturday, April 1st 7:00 PM

Lubbock, TX

This is Garth’s first appearance in the Texas Panhandle in 20 years!

Friday, January 27th*

10:00AM CST Sharp!

8 ticket limit!!

*No sales at the venue box office or outlets January 27th.

$67.48 plus $2.00 facility fee plus $5.50 service charge = $74.98.

Please go NOW to axs.com/garth to create an account for a quicker purchasing experience.

America’s bestselling artist, Garth Brooks, is performing in the Hub City on April Fool’s day. Brooks is the only artist to have seven diamond albums, he broke Elvis Presley’s total album sales in 2015 and is only behind the Beatles in total album sales. He won CMA’s 2016 Entertainer of the Year, a Tulsa native, Brooks’ started out playing in small town bars and clubs including Wild Willies saloon in Stillwater. Brooks’ made his first big step in realizing a musical career when he moved to Nashville in 1985. It did not go as planned and return back to Tulsa 24 hours later. Two years later, Brooks’ made his triumphant returned to Nashville and began his climb to the top of country music.

Album History

He was passed over by almost every label in the Music City, except for Capitol Records which eventually signed him after passing on him months before. In 1989, Brooks’ debut single, “Much Too Young, To Feel This Damn Old” peaking inside the top ten. His next single, “If Tomorrow Never Comes” was Brooks’ first #1 hit during the same year. 1989 was also the year Brooks’ first went on tour, opening for Kenny Rodgers. Brooks’ second album, No Fences, was his first #1 album had some of his most famous recordings including, “Friends in Low Places” and “The Thunder Rolls.” Since it was released, No Fences has sold more than 17 million copies and had multiple #1 songs. Brooks’ third album Ropin’ the Wind, was the first album to debut #1 on both the Billboard 200 Top Albums Chart and the Billboard Country Albums chart. While Ropin’ the Wind was at #1, #2 was No Fences, and #3 was Brooks’ debut album, Garth Brooks. Brooks’ released his first Christmas album in 1992. Beyond the Season was the bestselling Christmas album in 1992 and peaked at #2 on the Billboard 200. His next album, In Pieces, once again peaked at #1 on both the Billboard 200 and the Billboard Country Albums charts. The album also reached #2 in the United Kingdom.

First World Tour:

Brooks’ first World Tour took him throughout the U.S. as well as the U.K., along with other regions of Europe along with Brazil, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. In 1995 Brooks’ released Fresh Horses which in six months had sold 3 million copies. It had four top ten singles on it. Following Fresh Horses, Brooks’ went on his second World Tour playing to an estimated 5.5 million fans. Brooks’ also played to 980,000 people in Central Park making it the largest concert in park history. Brooks’ next album Sevens once again debuted at #1 on both the Billboard 200 and Billboard Country. Its sales reached over 10 million copies.

In 2000, Brooks’ announced his retirement. At the same time, Capitol Records announced he had sold over 100 million albums in the U.S. His last album before retirement, Scarecrow performed well and reached #1 on both Billboard 200 and Country Albums charts. From 2009 through 2013, Brooks had residency at Encore Las Vegas.

Now he’s coming back to Lubbock.