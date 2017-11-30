This weekend at Frenship High School will be the 24th Annual Gene Messer Shootout.

The 2017 Edition is the 24th consecutive year of the tournament. This is the 20th year that The Gene Messer Auto Group has sponsored the tournament-started in 1998.

The Championship game will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, December 2nd

All games will be played at the Frenship High School Complex – “The Tiger Pit”

Past Tournament Champions:

1994 – Seminole 2006 – Crowley (def. Palo Duro)

1995 – Frenship 2007 – Amarillo Palo Duro (def. El Paso Americas)

1996 – Canyon Randall 2008 – Frenship (def. Brownfield)

1997 – Lubbock Monterey 2009 – Lubbock Coronado (def. Ponder)

1998 – Frenship 2010 – Azle (def. El Paso Coronado)

1999 – Frenship 2011 – Southlake Carroll (def. Byron Nelson)

2000 – Canyon Randall 2012 – Frenship (def. Southlake Carroll)

2001 – El Paso Franklin 2013 – * No champ crowned due to weather forcing

2002 – Frenship schedule change (Frenship, Lubbock Coronado,

2003 – Amarillo Palo Duro (def. Azle) Lubbock Monterey, Amarillo Palo Duro all 4-0)

2004 – Crowley (def. Midland Lee) 2014 – Rockwall-Heath (def. Lubbock Estacado)

2005 – Amarillo Palo Duro (def. Monterey) 2015 – Rockwall-Heath (def. Lubbock Monterey)

2016 – Lubbock Coronado (def. Lubbock Estacado)

The tournament began in 1994 as the Cotton Pickin’ Shootout … name was changed to the GeneMesser Shootout in 2001, but The Messer Auto Group has sponsored the event since ‘98

The 2017 tournament field includes six former tournament champions: Frenship (6 titles), Amarillo Palo Duro (3), Lubbock Coronado/Rockwall-Heath (2), Seminole/Monterey (1).

In last year’s title game, Lubbock Coronado defeated Lubbock Estacado 77-71 to win the crown behind the efforts of tourney MVP, Jarrett Culver, who now plays for the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Playoff teams from the 2016-17 season in this year’s tournament are (11-of-16 teams):

Class 6A: Frenship (lost in area round), Duncanville (lost in regional qtr.-final),

El Paso Coronado (lost in bi-district), Rockwall-Heath (lost in bi-district)

Class 5A: Lubbock Coronado (lost in area round), Amarillo Palo Duro (lost in regional qtr-final),

Plainview (lost in bi-district), Sherman (lost in bi-district)

Class 4A: Seminole (lost in regional final)

TAPPS: Lubbock Trinity (Class 4A state champions)

Homeschool: Lubbock Titans (NCHBC national tourney qualifiers)

