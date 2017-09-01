George Strait Announces Harvey Benefit Concert

George Strait has a home in Rockport, Texas. The Rockport area took some serious blows. No news on how Strait’s house held up. I do know it is right off of the water.
It’s good to see Texans in General rallying together to help our own. I am pretty excited to see the line-up for this benefit concert. It’s going to be huge!
Thoughts & prayers are w/ all affected by the storm. My family & friends were personally affected in surrounding areas. God bless us all.-GS
— George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) August 29, 2017
We are working on putting together relief efforts with the whole country music community. – GS
— George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) August 29, 2017
This weekend…#straittovegas #lasvegas https://t.co/uIKBfUKpae
— George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) August 31, 2017