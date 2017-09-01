George Strait Announces Harvey Benefit Concert
By Kris Mason
|
Sep 1, 2017 @ 4:01 PM

George Strait has a home in Rockport, Texas.  The Rockport area took some serious blows.  No news on how Strait’s house held up.  I do know it is right off of the water.

It’s good to see Texans in General rallying together to help our own.  I am pretty excited to see the line-up for this benefit concert.  It’s going to be huge!

 

Comments