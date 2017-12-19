George Strait: The Awkward Christmas Music Video

I honestly feel like I can say anything I want about George Strait because I am a big fan. Whether he does extremely awkward videos like this one, or tries to do a little acting and FAILS, I always find humor in it and find it to be genius! This was filmed in the late 80’s so he gets a pass for being weird on this one. The 80’s were just weird. Now if anyone else did a Christmas video like this I would think something along the lines of “This person is an idiot”. But since it’s George Strait, it’s genius. Only two people have/had the swagger to do a video like this. George Strait and Frank Sinatra. I guarantee this was not George Strait’s idea. Some director said “We should have you walking around singing to people at a Christmas dinner”.

This is one of my favorite George Strait Christmas songs. I really like western swing and this song has a nice little western swing touch to it. It reminds me of Christmas as a kid. I had this cassette tape and listened to it constantly. Even in the summer. It was a problem. I had a pretty sweet Walkman too!

Christmas Cookies! Lord, I forgot about this one for some reason. This could be my favorite Christmas song. I get crazy when this song comes on the radio. If there is such a thing as a country music mosh pit, it happens in the KLLL studio when this song comes on.

As you know George Strait does not do a lot of videos. Never has. But this is not blog is not just dedicated this weird and awkward video. It’s dedicated to good Christmas music. In my mind, George Strait does it best!

I have a large family. My mother has four sisters. They all have lots of kids and their kids have lots of kids and you get the idea. Every year for Christmas, mom, dad, sister, and myself would travel to the big city of New Deal and do some sweet sweet hangin’ with the family. I specifically remember looking up at the dark sky out of the car window hoping to catch a glimpse of Santa Clause shooting across the sky. Little did I know at the time that Santa is a drug addict. It’s the only way he can make that many stops in one night! That’s not true at all kid’s.

Okay, okay I need to stop now. I keep thinking of Christmas songs I like. I just don’t have it in me to leave out Milk and Cookies. Iused to listen to this song with my cousins Jason and Tiffany over and over and over again when we were kids. The funny part…we still still sing it to each other to this very day. “Don’t know what he’s gonna do with that horse.” Shout out to JP Wiggles! <—-click the link to wish him a Milk and Cookies Christmas! Do it!

If you are reading this, I wish you a very Merry Christmas and remember the reason for the season! Oh, and seriously kid’s, Santa doesn’t do drugs.

Stay Safe and Positive!

