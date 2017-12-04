George Strait: Texan of the Year

Atta boy George! Texan of the Year! He deserves it for sure. The Texas Legislative Conference will honor George Strait for his work in raising funds for victims of Hurricane Harvey. I’m sure, under the radar, George Strait has done a lot more for this state.

George Strait will accept his award March 22nd at a ceremony in New Braunfels, Texas.

One thing is for sure. There’s something about being “Texan of the Year”. It rolls off of the tongue nicely. Receiving this award would be an honor no matter the state. “Texan of the Year” just sounds so much better than “New Mexican of the Year” or “Idahoan of the Year”.