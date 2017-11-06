George Strait’s “Tapatio Springs” Clubhouse Burns To The Ground

Can’t believe this happened! George Strait made a $2 Million dollar renovation to this place! $2 Million dollars! I’m sure he made his money back.

A friend posted this a short time ago, says the restaurant at Tapatio Springs near Boerne is on fire. @KENS5 is getting more details now pic.twitter.com/KRgs6oFlxb — James Keith (@James_Keith) November 5, 2017

No news on how the fire started yet.

Our Kaylan is one of the managers at Tapatio Springs.

Please keep her and her fellow employees in your prayers… https://t.co/Ov2Bt9d3u9 — Stacey Auxier (@kitchenpirate1) November 5, 2017

Pray for Tapatio Springs pic.twitter.com/sSrW8EMfZg — Caitlin Payne (@c_payneeeee) November 5, 2017

FIRE UPDATE #3. 12:07pm. 11/5/2017 We are so sorry, in so many ways, to report again that a fire started in our… https://t.co/Z6gEl8apyD — Tapatio Springs (@tapatiosprings) November 5, 2017

So sad! Clubhouse at Tapatio Springs is burning down! Hope… https://t.co/qzbM7PN6jq — Amy Patterson (@amyallison33) November 5, 2017

