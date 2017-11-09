Get Out Of Here Ugly Christmas Sweaters

Move over Ugly Christmas Sweaters! The new even uglier Christmas rompers for men are being released for the holidays. Sadly, I don’t kid… What is worse is I think the ugly Christmas rompers for women are kind of cute.

Ugly Christmas sweaters are SOOOO 20-16. It's 20-17, embrace the Ugly Christmas Man Romper. https://t.co/oVXGm83VYf — Allan&Ashley (@AllanAndAshley) November 6, 2017

For the love of God….please make it stop!! https://t.co/o0oDwS7MOm — Gregory Jon (@gregoryjon) November 9, 2017

Now this isn’t the latest weird craze. In fact the Romphim made its debut this summer.

Still want to own a Romphim ❤ — VOOV: (@RealestRoseGold) November 7, 2017

In fact Kid Kraddicks very own Part Time Justin professed his love of the Romphim on air one morning.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZsNG6QhCuc/

So this isn’t a new trend, but this is just an add on to a current trend. If your looking at purchasing an Ugly Christmas Romper it looks like they will set you back about $100. So these aren’t cheap. However, I will gladly drop a hundo just to see the look on Kris’s face this Christmas! Ha! I will record it for everyone’s viewing pleasure.