Join Jeff, Megan & Mudflap with Aaron Watson April 21st.

Enjoy dinner at our VIP table, meet Aaron backstage then we’ll enjoy the concert together.

You’ll also wear something new to the concert from our friends at Get Gussied Up!

How do you win? Listen each morning at 7:10 for the Aaron Watson Song of the Day. When you hear it again later that day, Caller 10 instantly wins a pair of tickets to see Aaron Watson and the chance to win seats at our VIP table.