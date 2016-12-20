Girl’s Excitement Over Getting Empty Box From BF Goes Viral

We wouldn’t recommend this but…If all you want for Christmas is a box with nothing in it, then go hook up with 21-year-old Braxton Sislo from New Orleans. Last week, Sislo tweeted screengrabs of his text conversation with his 20-year-old Canadian girlfriend after he offered her an empty box his boss gave him at the cell phone accessories store where he works. “Hey, I got you a box. It’s just a box,“ he wrote with a pic of the slim, navy-colored container. “There’s nothing in it, but, like, you can put stuff in it.“ The girlfriend, named Ray, wrote back, “YESSSS BABE!!! I can put my jewelry in it; I wanted a simple box for a bit.“ Since sharing their convo on Twitter, other dudes have tried giving their girls empty boxes with less successful results. After one guy messaged his girl with the same “Hey, I got you a box“ spiel, she just wrote back, “Bye.“People Love This Girl’s Response To Her Boyfriend Gifting Her An Empty Box – BuzzFeed News: https://www.buzzfeed.com/tanyachen/hey-i-got-you-a-box-its-just-a-box?utm_term=.hhqJQvz82V#.kjVdN1mzMR