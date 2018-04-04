The latest trend in beer drinking. Glitter. I guess that means no more disgusting IPA’s for all the hipster folks out there. Thank the Lord. The last time I went to the place here in town that rhymes with world of deer, I ordered a wheat beer and the bartender brought me an IPA. I vomited, immediately. That’s actually entirely untrue. I did not vomit, but I sure wanted to. I’d try this glitter beer! Just once though.

