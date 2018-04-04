Glitter Beer?
By Kris Mason
|
Apr 4, 2018 @ 2:37 PM

The latest trend in beer drinking.  Glitter.  I guess that means no more disgusting IPA’s for all the hipster folks out there.  Thank the Lord.  The last time I went to the place here in town that rhymes with world of deer, I ordered a wheat beer and the bartender brought me an IPA.  I vomited, immediately.  That’s actually entirely untrue.  I did not vomit, but I sure wanted to.  I’d try this glitter beer!  Just once though.

