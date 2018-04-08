Goats Rescued From Bridge By mudflap | Apr 8, 2018 @ 6:54 PM How in the world did this happen? For 18 hours these goats were stuck under a bridge on the ledge not knowing how to get down. Fortunately, some good Samaritan’s help and all ended well. 963KLLLGoatsJeff Megan & MudflapKLLLLubbock RELATED CONTENT Worlds Largest Ice Carousel These Dudes Party On The Roof Bald Eagle Lands On Seattle Mariners Pitcher In The Name Of Haggard Brown Named Big 12 Athlete of the Week Bruffy Attends NCAA Autonomy Governance Forum